Kuba 2015
Collected by Jule Bolten
Malecón, La Habana, Cuba
The malecon (boardwalk), that spans for over 4.5 kms along the coast of Havana, it's a gathering place for people as the sun sets down. The breeze (which combats the otherwise overwhelming heat of the city), the fishing and not least important the...
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
#60-C, Callejon del Chorro, La Habana, Cuba
Once you’ve found the restaurant, tucked away in an alley off the Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana, you’ll discover why Leticia Abad’s ropa vieja is widely considered the best in the city. Tables are few and in high demand, so make a reservation...
Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba
For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...
Cienfuegos, Cuba
Take your glass of wine (or a Hemmingway Daiquiri, or a cuba libre) to the rooftop of the Cubanacan Boutique La Union hotel for some of the most stunning sunsets on the island. This small property, with average rooms, houses one of the loveliest...
95 Calle Real del Jigüe, Trinidad 62600, Cuba
The old colonial town of Trinidad is architecturally gorgeous. Wander the streets. Find beautiful handmade art and sculpture pieces. Just wear a hat and sunscreen and bring plenty of water - the sun can be absolutely baking hot.
