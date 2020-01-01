Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba

For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...