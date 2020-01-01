Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Collected by Kathryn Dixon
List View
Map View
Save Place
Jalan Perdana, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
As Malaysia is a Muslim country, mosques can be found everywhere. One of the most famous mosques in K.L. is Masjid Negara (the National Mosque). It was built in 1965, and can accommodate some 15,000 worshippers. This photo is of the Mihrab. It's a...
Save Place
KL Bird Park, 920, Jalan Cenderawasih, Perdana Botanical Gardens, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Feathered Friends Photo Booth in the KL Bird Park gives you the rare opportunity to have your photo taken with some exotic birds. I had a go with my family and we were all very nervous having these birds perched on our arms and backs. We ended...
Save Place
The Durian is fondly known as the king of fruits in Southeast Asia. It's a fruit that the locals love, but that many outsiders find to be an acquired taste. In fact, Andrew Zimmern, the presenter of the Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods, (the guy who...
Save Place
Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia
The Night Market (or "Pasar Malam" in Malay) can be found at various places throughout K.L. and Malaysia. It's an open-air market which starts around 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. You can find a variety of things for sale. From fresh meat and...
Save Place
Lower Ground, Concourse Level, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
One of the 'must-dos' for visitors to K.L. is to visit the Petronas Twin Towers. There are hourly sessions where you are taken up in groups, stopping first at the Skybridge on the 41st floor. The bridge links the two towers and is 170 meters above...
Save Place
Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Along the riverbank near Central Market, you'll find beautiful works of street art. These paintings were legally made with the blessings of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which organized a competition recently to allow street artists to express...
Save Place
No. 753, Batu 4 1/2 Taman Impiana, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Taman Impian, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In Malaysia, we have a drink called "white coffee." But it's not a latte, nor are the beans white in color! White coffee originated in the town of Ipoh, Perak many, many years ago. The coffee beans are roasted with margarine (yes, margarine) to...
Save Place
Jalan P Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Right smack in the middle of K.L., beside the Twin Towers, is this little area consisting of tall trees. It's at the corner of Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Pinang ("Jalan" here means street or road). I used to drive past this place all the time, but...
Save Place
Lot 1 . 15 . 00, 168, Bukit Bintang Street, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
K.L. is a shoppers' heaven. You can find everything from cheap goods to upmarket shopping malls like the Pavilion K.L., pictured here. The Pavilion K.L. is located in Bukit Bintang, one of the main shopping areas in K.L. Shops here are usually...
Save Place
Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nasi lemak is a simple meal consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk, served with hard-boiled egg, fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber, and sambal (a chili-based condiment). It's eaten at breakfast and is usually sold wrapped in newspaper or brown...
Save Place
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
One of the most iconic buildings in Kuala Lumpur is the Sultan Abdul Samad building, located in front of Dataran Merdeka. It was built in the 1890s, and was named after the reigning Sultan at the time. The architecture of the building has a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19