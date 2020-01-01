Kuala Lumpur
Collected by Kathryn Dixon
Via del Babuino, 185, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
This is one of my favorite boutiques in Rome. The owners handpick and curate designers from all over the world. I also go here for shoes designed by Ernesto Esposito. Made by Neapolitan craftsmen, they look like princess shoes but feel like...
Via Marina Piccola, 118, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
When going to Italy there are so many beautiful and breathtaking things that have such historical relevance and striking beauty. Venezia, Firenze, and Roma all have very powerful histories from the rule of Venetians to the birth of the Renaissance...
Via Tagliata, 32B, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Situated high up in the hills of Montepertuso and overlooking the magical town of Positano, each and every part of the family-owned, Trattoria La Tagliata, is truly local – from the organic vegetables grown in their own gardens, free-range meat...
Vicolo dei Serpenti, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Cristina Venezia's shop in Rome's Monti district is a treasure trove of artisanal objects. Shop for stunning hand-painted ceramics—which she sources from small artisanal studios all over Italy—and be sure to check out her own creations: scarves...
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
One of the most iconic buildings in Kuala Lumpur is the Sultan Abdul Samad building, located in front of Dataran Merdeka. It was built in the 1890s, and was named after the reigning Sultan at the time. The architecture of the building has a...
KL Bird Park, 920, Jalan Cenderawasih, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Feathered Friends Photo Booth in the KL Bird Park gives you the rare opportunity to have your photo taken with some exotic birds. I had a go with my family and we were all very nervous having these birds perched on our arms and backs. We ended...
Petronas, 39904, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, 68000 Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia
A typical light breakfast to be found in the local stalls is roti canai (pronounced "cha-nai"). Of Indian origin, roti means bread, and the dough is kneaded, stretched, flipped, and folded in lots of oil and ghee. Yes, it's not for the...
Jalan Perdana, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
As Malaysia is a Muslim country, mosques can be found everywhere. One of the most famous mosques in K.L. is Masjid Negara (the National Mosque). It was built in 1965, and can accommodate some 15,000 worshippers. This photo is of the Mihrab. It's a...
11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...
