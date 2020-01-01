11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...