Kuala Lumpur
Collected by Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor
11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...
Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nasi lemak is a simple meal consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk, served with hard-boiled egg, fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber, and sambal (a chili-based condiment). It's eaten at breakfast and is usually sold wrapped in newspaper or brown...
Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Central Market in K.L. started life as a wet market in 1888. It's now a one-stop shopping destination for Malaysian handicrafts and souvenirs. It also holds cultural and arts events at the outdoor stage in front, as well as art exhibitions at the...
158, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
A popular street stall usually means there's something delicious going on. Uncle Bob sells fried chicken. To be exact: juicy chicken breasts covered in crispy bread crumbs and sprinkled with Original or Spicy flavoring. Should Colonel Sanders be...
No. 753, Batu 4 1/2 Taman Impiana, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Taman Impian, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In Malaysia, we have a drink called "white coffee." But it's not a latte, nor are the beans white in color! White coffee originated in the town of Ipoh, Perak many, many years ago. The coffee beans are roasted with margarine (yes, margarine) to...
Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Petaling Street is renowned for selling fake goods, everything from designer watches and bags to football jerseys and video games. Originally, the street was open to traffic, but it has since become an enclosed area, complete with transparent roof...
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
...stay at Traders Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. Apart from its nice, modern interiors and lovely little pool on the rooftop, it's located right smack in the middle of KL, with an unbelievable view of the KLCC Park and of course, the Petronas Twin Towers....
