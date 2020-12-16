Korea’s Heart and Seoul

Korea’s attractions cover the gamut. If you are an armchair historian, there are prehistoric dolmens, ancient palaces, fortresses, Buddhist temples and monasteries to visit. For the adventurous traveler, the Korean Alps, the wetlands, and the beaches of Jeju Island await. If big city attractions excite you, Seoul, Busan, and Incheon will keep you up all night, and let you peer into the future of urban design. Finally, the tasty and varied regional cuisines will make your vacation taste-full.