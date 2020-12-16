Where are you going?
Korea’s Heart and Seoul

Korea’s attractions cover the gamut. If you are an armchair historian, there are prehistoric dolmens, ancient palaces, fortresses, Buddhist temples and monasteries to visit. For the adventurous traveler, the Korean Alps, the wetlands, and the beaches of Jeju Island await. If big city attractions excite you, Seoul, Busan, and Incheon will keep you up all night, and let you peer into the future of urban design. Finally, the tasty and varied regional cuisines will make your vacation taste-full.
Haeinsa Temple

10 Chiin-ri, Gaya-myeon, Hapcheon, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea
Who knows, you may achieve enlightenment during a visit to one of Korea’s Buddhist monasteries or temples arranged through Templestay. At the very least, you’ll get a better understanding of the country’s culture. Buddhism first arrived in Korea...
Jeju Island

Jeju-do, South Korea
Volcanic Jeju, one of the Korea’s most popular destinations, may come as a surprise to many travelers visiting the country. This island with a mild climate and stunning beaches sits off the southwestern corner of the peninsula, an hour’s flight...
