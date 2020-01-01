Korea
Collected by Barbara Schoenfeld
807-2 Boseong-ri, Boseong-eup, Boseong, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
South Korea. To the world it is bright neon lights, fuel-efficient cars, genetic research and kimchi. The Land of the Morning Calm is deservedly lauded as a spreading ground for future tech and well known as the K-pop powerhouse, though Seoul is...
Bangi-dong, Seoul, South Korea
A young man practices his skating in front of Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea.
Palpan-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
The Throne Hall of Gyeongbok-gung Palace in Seoul has a lofty name based on Confucian principles: "Geun-jeong-jeon," meaning "diligence helps governance"—words for politicians to live by, eh? Originally built in the 1390s when a new dynasty...
161 Sajik-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
My wife was flying to join me in Korea. Due to weather conditions in San Francisco, she missed her connecting flight. (The airline was less than helpful; when my wife finally got to talk to a ticketing agent after standing in line for an hour, the...
Gye-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
In the middle of a metropolitan area of twenty million, Seoul's historic Bukchon neighborhood has kept a traditional village feel. "Hanok"—traditional courtyard houses, with upswept tile roofs and latticed sliding doors—line the hilly streets....
종로51 종로타워 17층, 종로1.2.3.4가동 Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
One of the most distinctive buildings in central Seoul is the 33-story Jongno Tower, a triangular glass and steel tower topped with an oval floating above seven stories of emptiness. Across the street is the traditionally reconstructed...
1137 Seoraksan-ro, Seorak-dong, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
Look up when passing through the gate at the entrance of Shin-heung-sa temple; you'll see a dragon in the rafters. Near the entrance of Seoraksan National Park, you'll find this Buddhist temple on the valley floor. (Dating to the 7th century, it's...
Osaek-ri, Seo-myeon, Yangyang-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea
About 25 miles north of the site of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and just 25 miles south, as the crow flies, of the heavily fortified DMZ, the Jujeonggol valley in Seoraksan Nat'l Park is an oasis of jade-colored waters beneath pinnacles of...
Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
On my first evening in Sokcho, on the east coast of South Korea, just south of the DMZ, I went along with my aunt to the seafood market downtown. For several blocks, the bounty of "The East Sea" (Koreans insist that "The Sea of Japan" is an...
Insa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Tucked away in the heart of downtown Seoul is the quaint Insadong district, where a Korea of yore comes to life in the form of traditional artists and musicians, shops selling Korean crafts and souvenirs, and street performers dressed in native...
191 Subok-ro, Geumho-dong, Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
Between the mountains and the sea, across the country from Seoul, Sokcho is a seafood-lover's dream. In the city's downtown Jung-ang Market, (one of several markets in town), this husband-and-wife team caught my eye: with a baseball game on in the...
Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
Sokcho, South Korea. At first glance, you might think, "small houses with colorful tile roofs--how quaint. A bit claustrophobic, perhaps, but cozy in an Asian way." Then you remember the history--sixty-one years ago this summer, the Korean War...
161 Sajik-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
This “Palace Greatly Blessed by Heaven” was once the heart of Korea. It was the power center of the Joseon dynasty (1392–1897), and was originally built in 1395—some new digs for a new dynasty. Like the Forbidden City in Beijing, the palace is a...
South Korea
In the peaceful Korean countryside side the Hwaeom Temple prepares for Buddhas birthday by hanging bright and colorful lanterns. Buddhists from across the region to write personal messages and attach them to the bottoms of the ornate lanterns.
78 Namdaemun-ro, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
In the Korean capital's Myeongdong district, you're not limited to 'Seoul-food;' you can also taste distinctive dishes from Jeonju city, in the country's fertile Southwest. Go to "Go-gung" (pronounce: goh-goong) restaurant. The restaurant's...
Seoksu-dong, Manan-gu, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Anyang, located just outside Seoul, is an incredible place for a day trip. The Anyang Art Park has numerous sites to see—including this maze-like staircase. The park, situated in a valley, is a perfect place to spend an afternoon in any season.
Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
On a jetty jutting out into the Sea of Japan, toward a pine-covered lighthouse isle, this metal tree of hearts is a rendezvous spot on the NE coast of South Korea. Visitors from all over Asia come to Sokcho to eat seafood and to see where scenes...
