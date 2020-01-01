korea
Jeju-do, South Korea
Volcanic Jeju, one of the Korea’s most popular destinations, may come as a surprise to many travelers visiting the country. This island with a mild climate and stunning beaches sits off the southwestern corner of the peninsula, an hour’s flight...
807-2 Boseong-ri, Boseong-eup, Boseong, Jeollanam-do, South Korea
South Korea. To the world it is bright neon lights, fuel-efficient cars, genetic research and kimchi. The Land of the Morning Calm is deservedly lauded as a spreading ground for future tech and well known as the K-pop powerhouse, though Seoul is...
21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings are delicious. That's not much of a secret. But snacking on dumplings in one of the world's busiest and most atmospheric night markets? That's an entirely different experience. Namdaeumun Night Market, located smack dab in the heart of ...
137 Seobinggo-ro, Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, 서울특별시 South Korea
The National Museum of Korea is the largest museum in Korea and houses a comprehensive collection of Korean cultural artifacts that tell the story of Korea’s fascinating history, from ancient days to the modern era. There’s also the Children’s...
21 Cheonho-daero 4-gil, Sinseol-dong, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Seoul's Folk Flea Market is a place where you can buy anything, I mean anything! This scary contraption looks like an invention of a comic book super-villain, but for the small price of 5 dollars you could be tightening those crow's feet and...
Seongsanjungang-ro, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do, South Korea
Where the East China Sea meets the Yellow Sea, a subtropical island holds on to its traditions. Jeju-do, off the southwastern tip of the Korean peninsula, is home to the "haenyo," or 'women-of-the-sea.' These hardy divers continue a centuries-old...
Cheonggyecheon, Jongno 5(o).6(yuk)ga-dong, Seoul
Located below street level, the public space Cheonggyecheon offers an easy escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown Seoul. The area is part of a massive urban renewal project in which an old elevated highway was cleared to reveal the stream...
Chungmuro 1(il)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Seoul is full of street food, and open-air markets and sidewalk stalls abound. But wander the avenues at night, and warm light from under tarps beckons; it's the poh-jahng-mah-chah. Literally meaning "covered/tented wagon," these are an...
685 Jayang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Spa as the locals do: Spend an afternoon at a jjimjilbang, a public bathhouse such as Happy Day Spa, with cauldron-like hot tubs, kiln-stoked saunas, and areas to just relax on the heated floor. This appeared in the January/February 2014 issue.
South Korea, Gangwon-do, Sokcho-si, Seorak-dong, Seoraksan-ro, 833 KR
While hiking to the summit of Ulsanbawi, in Seoraksan National Park, I spotted a group of adventurous climbers attempting the tame the landscape. Wanting a break we sat for a while as the climbers dangled above hikers below. There are a number of...
Hangangno 3(sam)-ga, Seoul, South Korea
A walk along the Han River may be one of the most peaceful things to do in this city of 10.5 million. In spring or fall, take in the vibrant foliage, while in summer it’s fun to watch the many parties and picnics taking place in the sprawling...
Gangwon-do, South Korea
Just a short train ride from Seoul is the High 1 Ski Resort. You may not think of Korea as a place for world-class slopes, but the mountains near Seoul are just that: They didn’t choose Korea as the location of the 2018 winter Olympic games for...
Seoul, South Korea
It may not spring to mind like Russia or Ireland, but when you think of countries that like their liquor, Korea is up there drinking with the best of them. Soju, aka Korean rice whisky, is often cheaper than water, and the emerald green bottles...
This glitzy district, considered an Asian Beverly Hills, has its very own Rodeo Drive. Apgujeongdong is an area within the Gangnam district that emits more luxury and ostentation than Oscar Day on the red carpet. Affluent Seoulites flock to...
10 Toegye-ro 36-gil, Pildong 2(i)-ga, Jung-gu, 서울특별시 South Korea
Go one better than tasting the traditional Korean dishes and learn how to make your own. The Korea House (http://www.koreahouse.or.kr/eng/) offers private and group cooking classes where visitors can familiarize themselves with the most famous...
Insa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Tucked away in the heart of downtown Seoul is the quaint Insadong district, where a Korea of yore comes to life in the form of traditional artists and musicians, shops selling Korean crafts and souvenirs, and street performers dressed in native...
272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon, South Korea
The first American carrier offering direct service to Seoul, American Airlines' business class caters to the uninitiated with a carefully curated menu of Korean delicacies. Following the airline’s recent merger with US Airways, American is poised...
