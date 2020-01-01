Kona Top 10
Settled more than a thousand years ago, this cove grew into a thriving community and religious center anchored around Hikiau Heiau, a temple atop a platform of stacked lava rocks. In 1779, British explorer Captain James Cook arrived here during...
Kona's high elevation, frequent cloud cover and rich volcanic soil produce some of the world's finest java. Hundreds of coffee growers populate the Big Island, including Greenwell Farms (free tours continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30...
This temple served Kamehameha the Great when he returned to the Big Island to rule. The center of political power during the king's golden years, it's one of Hawaii's most significant sites. The beloved ruler died there in 1819—and months...
This mountain village—high in Kona coffee country on the slope of Hualalai volcano—has become an art enclave. Its brightly painted, tin-roofed plantation shacks center around the two-lane Mamalahoa Highway. Browse galleries...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 3 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 4 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Have to Quarantine If You're From These 38 States
- 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism