Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kona Top 10

Collected by Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place

Pu'uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park

State Hwy 160, Hōnaunau, HI 96726, USA
Catch a glimpse of what Hawaii looked like before European contact. An unmissable destination for culture buffs, this sacred area stretches along the lava flats of the Big Island's western coast. Behind a massive wall stands an ancient pu'uhonua...
More Details >
Save Place

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park

Settled more than a thousand years ago, this cove grew into a thriving community and religious center anchored around Hikiau Heiau, a temple atop a platform of stacked lava rocks. In 1779, British explorer Captain James Cook arrived here during...

More Details >
Save Place

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

The ire of Mount Kilauea reforges the world before visitors' eyes. Nicknamed "the World's Only Drive-In Volcano," it’s produced serious lava every day since 1983 with no signs of stopping. Pele—the fire goddess who lives here,...
More Details >
Save Place

Night Snorkeling with Manta Rays

78-128 Ehukai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
The ancient Hawaiians revered mantas as ʻaumakua (family or personal gods). With up to 25-foot wingspans, these majestic sea creatures feed on some of the sea's smallest organisms: zooplankton. Strap on a snorkel to watch them dine at night, doing...
More Details >
Save Place

Kona Coffee Tours

81-6581 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA

Kona's high elevation, frequent cloud cover and rich volcanic soil produce some of the world's finest java. Hundreds of coffee growers populate the Big Island, including Greenwell Farms (free tours continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30...

More Details >
Save Place

Ahuena Heiau (King Kamehameha’s Temple)

Kaahumanu Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA

This temple served Kamehameha the Great when he returned to the Big Island to rule. The center of political power during the king's golden years, it's one of Hawaii's most significant sites. The beloved ruler died there in 1819—and months...

More Details >
Save Place

Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park

Hawaiians once lived in harmony with the land: farming, fishing, and harvesting fruit. Today, the state imports 80 to 90 percent of its food. Visit Kaloko-Honokōhau to catch a glimpse of the Big Island's ancient agricultural traditions, which...
More Details >
Save Place

Holualoa

Holualoa Beach Rd, Holualoa, HI 96740, USA

This mountain village—high in Kona coffee country on the slope of Hualalai volcano—has become an art enclave. Its brightly painted, tin-roofed plantation shacks center around the two-lane Mamalahoa Highway. Browse galleries...

More Details >
Save Place

Atlantis Submarine

75-5669 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A great introduction to the ocean floor for non-divers, this 48-passenger submersible dips down to 100 feet off the Big Island. It explores 25 acres of vibrant coral gardens that have bloomed on ancient lava formations. Highlights include two...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
  3. 3 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  4. 4 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You'll Have to Quarantine If You're From These 38 States
  5. 5 Tips + News This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

More From AFAR

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase