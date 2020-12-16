Where are you going?
Knock 'Em Down—Montreal's Best Brewpubs

Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
Where can visitors go to grab a pint in Montreal after a day of exploring? Pubs, brewpubs and microbreweries in Montreal are plentiful, for the simple reason that locals do not kid with the quality of their cherished brews. Blame it on the city's English heritage, but it would be a sacrilege to drink generic, tasteless beer in Montreal. Visitors should opt for locally-brewed products (often complimented by a beer-inspired menu) whenever available - a good excuse to mingle with local aficionados!
Les 3 Brasseurs Resto Microbrasserie

732 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1B9, Canada
Les Trois Brasseurs (literally The Three Brewers) formed in Northern France in the late 1980s and aimed to recreate the tradition of small-scale beer-making, all while offering tasty, local dishes. Mission accomplished! An authentic microbrewery...
Brasserie Artisanale L'Amère A Boire Inc

2049 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K8, Canada
Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal. A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all. I'm a...
Dieu du Ciel

29 Laurier Avenue, Montréal, QC H2T 2N2, Canada
I never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary. I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout),...
Le Cheval Blanc

809 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1P1, Canada
Le Cheval Blanc is a beloved Montreal brewery that was doing craft before craft was cool. In 1986 this was licensed as Montreal's first brewpub. LCB pulls double duty as a busy diner in one of the city's liveliest neighborhoods, so it's worth...
Le Sainte-Élisabeth

1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
BENELUX Brasserie Artisanale

245 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H2X 1X8, Canada
The brew pub is quite unassuming from the outside. The entryway is pretty much filled with empty casks, and it's not until you've been to the other side of the place that you really see the potential. That moment is when you get to the bar....
Broue Pub Brouhaha - La Maison des Brasseurs

5860 Avenue de Lorimier, Montréal, QC H2G 2N9, Canada
With 20 regular beers on tap and over 100 different bottled brews, Broue Pub Brouhaha—La Maison des Brasseurs is not only famous for its selection but also its atmosphere. Only beer lovers will make the trip to this remote (well, by urban...
Helm Microbrasserie

273 Bernard Street west, Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada
HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois...
Brutopia

Welcome to Montreal's oldest beer heaven! With 3 bars, 3 floors, open from 3 to 3 every day, Brutopia's rules are simple (and come in 3's). Drink good beer, eat good food, and enjoy life. I don't know many people who would argue with that. One of...
