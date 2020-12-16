Knock 'Em Down—Montreal's Best Brewpubs

Where can visitors go to grab a pint in Montreal after a day of exploring? Pubs, brewpubs and microbreweries in Montreal are plentiful, for the simple reason that locals do not kid with the quality of their cherished brews. Blame it on the city's English heritage, but it would be a sacrilege to drink generic, tasteless beer in Montreal. Visitors should opt for locally-brewed products (often complimented by a beer-inspired menu) whenever available - a good excuse to mingle with local aficionados!