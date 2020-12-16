Kiwi Cool: What to See, Eat, and Drink in Wellington, New Zealand
Collected by Afar Magazine
In the October 2012 issue, Chris Woolston explored the food, farms, and fun of this city by the bay.
Save Place
Wellington, New Zealand
Cable cars, Victorian houses, fresh crabs on the waterfront: Wellington, New Zealand, is a Southern Hemisphere City by the Bay. With a harbor at its doorstep, farms to the north, and one of the world’s most active café scenes, this city is well...
Save Place
6011, New Zealand
The Te Papa museum combines New Zealand’s dramatic history with its high-tech present. Don’t miss the traditional greenstone and wood carvings or the 60-foot wall of constantly changing images, videos, and words manipulated by...
Save Place
22b Newtown Avenue, Newtown, Wellington 6021, New Zealand
Long known for wine, New Zealand has a new interest in quality caffeine. Peoples Coffee serves espresso drinks such as “flat whites” (lattes) and drip coffees brewed from locally roasted beans. At Aro Café (90 Aro St.), coffee can accompany an...
Save Place
182 Wakefield Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Burn a few calories while adding many more during Zest’s Walking Gourmet tour of downtown. A guide will share local secrets (Did you know Wellington has more bars, restaurants, and cafés per capita than New York?) while you sample honey and...
Save Place
Ocean Beach 5773, New Zealand
Built in the 1840s as a sheep station that still operates today, Wharekauhau—meaning “place of knowledge” in Maori—pays homage to the area’s tradition of feeding the wise and the cultured. Thirteen cottage suites were...
Save Place
Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Ginger, kola nut, lime, and other flavors star at the new Six Barrel Soda Co. Sip your soda or float with a beef and cheddar slider, served with chips. Syrups, bottled on-site, are available for purchase so you can mix fizzy drinks at home. Corner...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25