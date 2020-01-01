Where are you going?
Kite Season

Collected by Laura Hoffacker
Eastern and Oriental Express

8 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
In addition to the trip that writer Chris Colin took from Singapore to Bangkok, E&O carries travelers on runs of similar duration with end points in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, and Vientiane, Laos. Longer rides in the retro-styled green-...
Angkor Wat

Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Otres Beach

Sangkat 4, Mittakpheap, Otres Beach, Sihanoukville, Cambodia
It sounds "too good to be true", right? No big resorts... miles of remote beaches... turquoise water... no crowds. The coastline of Cambodia is truly a tropical paradise! There are signs that things are changing, but today Otres Beach, just...
Tonle Sap Lake

Porkombor Street(Charles De Gaulle), Mondul 3 Village, Slor Kram Commune,, Siem Reap province, Kingdom of Cambodia. 00855, Cambodia
Taken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her...
Henry Miller Memorial Library

48603 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
The Henry Miller Memorial Library is a bookshop–cultural center dedicated to the bohemian author who once called Big Sur home. It has become a hot spot for concerts by the likes of Gillian Welch and Arcade Fire and a Thursday night summer...
Ben Thanh Market

Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
Bánh Mì Huỳnh Hoa

26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
Ho Chi Minh City in Photos

341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Bach Dang Hoian

1 Nguyễn Tất Thành, Phường Cẩm Phổ, Tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
It was hot. And humid. And we walked to the Ho Chi MInh museum only to find out that it did not open for an more a couple hours. Instead of walking back to our hotel, we found the first cafe we stumbled upon near the Dragon House (Nha Long) Wharf...
Rau Câu Dừa 75

Make sure you look inside that coconut as you may find one of the best desserts in Vietnam - Rau Câu dừa. This refreshing dessert is simply coconut jelly and custard made with agar agar. It is typically served in a coconut shell and often you see...
Tadioto Bar/Cafe

24 Tông Đản, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Owned and operated by journalist and raconteur Nguyen Qui Duc, this Hanoi institution is now in its fourth incarnation near the Opera House. Expect a bohemian crowd, an eclectic music policy and a great selection of wine. Among the other strings...
Thante

Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Temple of Literature

58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
Ko Wua Talab Viewpoint

Ang Thong, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
It's quite a trek to the viewpoint at Ko Wua Talab, but the views out over Mu Ko Angthong National Marine park are worth the climb. It certainly doesn't feel worth it while you're scrambling over razor-sharp rocks that threaten to snap your ankles...
