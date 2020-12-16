Where are you going?
King street

Collected by Brittany Carrington
Pretty People Vintage

108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
Alexandria Farmers' Market

301 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Whenever I'm traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning exploring a local farmers market. You can also find lots of locals there, shopping for their weekly produce, and it's also a great place to sample food from local restaurants. Every Saturday...
Eastern Market

225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
Trapeze School New York (TSNY) Washington, DC

520 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
"Ready!" I grip the bar tightly and lean forward. "Set!" I bend my knees and my heart starts racing. "HUP!" Before I have time for doubts, I take a deep breath, and jump off the platform. The next 40 seconds are a pure adrenaline rush as I soar...
1851 S Bell St

Artomatic is a free, month-long art festival held in unused spaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Nine floors of an Arlington office building slated for demolition were converted into a giant venue for visual art, performances, films, and workshops...
More Details >
Boating in DC at Key Bridge Boathouse

3500 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Key Bridge Boathouse is the go-to launching point for paddlers of all skill levels. Whether you're in a kayak or a canoe or on a stand-up paddleboard, time on the water is transformative. Its classes, tours, and rentals offer a unique perspective...
More Details >
National Harbor

National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
The National Harbor Marina is a great place to stroll and enjoy views of the Potomac River. The piers are lined with benches and Adirondack chairs that are perfect for relaxing. At the very end of the East Pier is a viewer that overlooks the...
More Details >
American Way

American Way, Fort Washington, MD 20745, USA
If you’re in National Harbor from May to October, you’re in for a treat that you would only ordinarily find in a city or town—an open air market. On Saturdays, from 10am-4pm, American Way is transformed into a pedestrian only thoroughfare that’s...
More Details >
National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden

Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20565, USA
A bronze thinking rabbit, a stainless steel tree, and a cherry-red abstract horse—these may sound like characters from a modern-day version of Alice in Wonderland, but are actually highlights from the National Gallery of Art Sculpture...
More Details >
Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

3001 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
The 163-acre National Zoo is cradled by D.C.’s wooded Rock Creek Park, providing a protected, dynamic habitat for more than 1,500 animals. From the micro-world of insects to the larger-than-life world of elephants, the exhibits are engaging...
More Details >
Virginia Garden Organic Grocery

3640 Dam Neck Rd # 24, Virginia Beach, VA 23453, USA
If you're looking for fresh fruit, local vegetables, or other produce in Virginia Beach, look no further than the Virginia Garden Organic Grocery. They update their website with seasonally available local produce, and offer wheat and gluten-free...
More Details >
Mojito Cafe

227 Mediterranean Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA
When you're ready to tear yourself away from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, head a couple blocks inland to Mojito Cafe. This tiny jewelbox of a restaurant takes you to the Caribbean the moment you walk through the door. They serve authentic Puerto...
More Details >
Cape Charles

Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Haystacks line the farm road just outside the historic railroad train of Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
