400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
400 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Hog's Breath Saloon on the corner of Duval and Front Street in the heart of Old Key West has been in business since 1988. The Saloon was a hit from the day it opened. It's a place to enjoy lunch or relax after a day of swimming, fishing, or...
816 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Finding a really good croissant outside of France can prove to be difficult, but the last place you would expect to find a really good French croissant is party-town Key West, Florida! These folks have the real deal and if you are searching an...
516 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The San Carlos Institute was founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles who came to Key West to campaign for Cuba's freedom from Spain. The original building was elsewhere and burned to the ground. The present building was erected in 1890. The interior was...
729 Thomas St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and...
Whitehead St & South Street, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Southernmost Point buoy, at the corner of Whitehead Street and South Street, marks not only the spot for the southernmost point ofthe continental United States but alsothe distance (90 miles) to the next country,Cuba. The buoy, installedby the...
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the land of piña coladas and light beers, The Other Side cocktail lounge is chiseling out new booze territory one ice globe at a time. Drinks, loosely inspired by the Keys, are like nothing else on the island. There’s the frothy...
