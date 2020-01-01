Key West
Collected by Susan Walker
300 Petronia St #1, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This little place is a slice of France in Old Town, Key West. The café opens at 7:30 a.m. and serves crepes, omelets, croissants, and coffee. It also claims the best croque monsieur and croque madame on the island. Whenever possible, ingredients...
Southard St, Key West, FL 33041, USA
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham was in service from 1936 to 1988 and now operates as a maritime history museum and monument to those who died during World War II and the Vietnam War. It has received two Presidential Unit Citations for heroism....
It is irresistibly tempting to compare distiller Paul Menta to Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s the long, dark hair, the slightly Depp-ish eyes, and yes, a shared love of rum and open sea (Menta’s a competitive kiteboarder). Menta’s...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
816 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Finding a really good croissant outside of France can prove to be difficult, but the last place you would expect to find a really good French croissant is party-town Key West, Florida! These folks have the real deal and if you are searching an...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Key West Shipwreck Museum transports visitors back to 1856, when the young city's port had more than 100 ships passing through daily. Because of the coral reefs, shipwrecks were common at the time and salvage...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the center of Mallory Square you can visit the Sponge Market Shop, which doubles as a museum that depicts the history of the sponging industry in Key West. In the early 19th century the Key West fishermen found sponges washed up on the beaches...
1819 Atlantic Blvd #4, Key West, FL 33040, USA
My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to...
400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
8311, 111 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This wood house was originally intended as officers' housing on the island's naval base, but became famous as the Little White House when Harry S. Truman used it as a base of operations for several extended stays during his...
729 Thomas St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and...
200 Greene St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This museum showcases treasures from 17th- and 18th-century European and English shipwrecks discovered in the waters around Key West. Artifacts include navigational instruments, armaments, silver and gold ingots, cannons and shackles from slave...
601 Howard England Way, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Yes, there is a fort here—a National Historic Landmark built in the mid-1800s to protect the country’s southernmost coastline—but locals know it for its excellent beach. A nice sandy expanse is a rarity in the Florida Keys—they’re surrounded by...
Florida, USA
Set 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Key West is a group of seven uninhabited islands known as the Dry Tortugas, which makes for one of the area’s top day trips. It is one of 11 national parks in Florida. Once there you can explore the historic...
322 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Be a part of history and go see the oldest house in South Florida, which was built in 1829.
