Key West
Collected by Emmanuelle Joyeux
816 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Finding a really good croissant outside of France can prove to be difficult, but the last place you would expect to find a really good French croissant is party-town Key West, Florida! These folks have the real deal and if you are searching an...
700 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This island fixture is actually several establishments in one: Alonzo's surf and turf restaurant and Berlin's cigar lounge. Visit the upstairs dining room for gourmet offerings like lobster thermidor or Brazil nut grouper (also available: a...
900 Southard St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
With an extensive menu of homemade pasta dishes, Mangia Mangia (Eat! Eat! in Italian) encourages you to do just that. House specials include the Tutto Grano, a squash and greens fettucini dish, the linguini con vongole (little neck clams), and the...
201 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
No place is quite as synonymous with the Key West spirit as Sloppy Joe’s, which has been around since 1933 and was a regular hangout for Ernest Hemingway; the bar even hosts an annual Papa look-alike contest, with white-bearded men competing for...
1819 Atlantic Blvd #4, Key West, FL 33040, USA
My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to...
400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
729 Thomas St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Blue Heaven is a favorite in Key West—Jimmy Buffett even mentioned it in one of his famous beach tunes. The whimsical courtyard is filled with brightly colored tables and chairs, twinkly lights, foliage, and stray animals. The bar and...
400 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Hog's Breath Saloon on the corner of Duval and Front Street in the heart of Old Key West has been in business since 1988. The Saloon was a hit from the day it opened. It's a place to enjoy lunch or relax after a day of swimming, fishing, or...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Key West Shipwreck Museum transports visitors back to 1856, when the young city's port had more than 100 ships passing through daily. Because of the coral reefs, shipwrecks were common at the time and salvage...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the center of Mallory Square you can visit the Sponge Market Shop, which doubles as a museum that depicts the history of the sponging industry in Key West. In the early 19th century the Key West fishermen found sponges washed up on the beaches...
Whitehead St & South Street, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Southernmost Point buoy, at the corner of Whitehead Street and South Street, marks not only the spot for the southernmost point ofthe continental United States but alsothe distance (90 miles) to the next country,Cuba. The buoy, installedby the...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
8311, 111 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This wood house was originally intended as officers' housing on the island's naval base, but became famous as the Little White House when Harry S. Truman used it as a base of operations for several extended stays during his...
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Think you're brave enough to feed sharks while visiting Key West? You will have your chance to do that and so much more at the Aquarium. If sharks aren't quite your thing there is a touch pond suitable for all ages, an alligator exhibit, and even...
