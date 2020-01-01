Key West
Collected by Esther Deena
1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Key West Shipwreck Museum transports visitors back to 1856, when the young city's port had more than 100 ships passing through daily. Because of the coral reefs, shipwrecks were common at the time and salvage...
2 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Fury offers several water sports packages for the Keys. I chose the parasailing, jet skiing, and snorkeling package. For about four hours I was in the waters about a mile or two off Key West crashing waves on a jet ski and holding on for my life...
It is irresistibly tempting to compare distiller Paul Menta to Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s the long, dark hair, the slightly Depp-ish eyes, and yes, a shared love of rum and open sea (Menta’s a competitive kiteboarder). Menta’s...
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the land of piña coladas and light beers, The Other Side cocktail lounge is chiseling out new booze territory one ice globe at a time. Drinks, loosely inspired by the Keys, are like nothing else on the island. There’s the frothy...
602 Greene St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Voted the #1 shop in Key West on Trip Advisor Peppers has hundreds of different hot sauces to take home as the ultimate Key West souvenir. Ranging in heat from mild to 'weapons grade' there is a flavor suited to anyone who loves to use this...
107 Fitzpatrick St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Want to do a bit of shopping in Key West and really help support the local economy? Kino Sandals are affordable and handmade by skilled craftsmen at their Key West Factory. The store was opened in 1966 by Cuban immigrants, and is now managed by...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
Florida, USA
Set 110 kilometers (70 miles) south of Key West is a group of seven uninhabited islands known as the Dry Tortugas, which makes for one of the area’s top day trips. It is one of 11 national parks in Florida. Once there you can explore the historic...
