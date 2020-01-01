kenya
Collected by TORCY ROUNDS
Diani Beach, Kenya
This romantic and quirky restaurant, set in a cave on the beach in Diani, is definitely splurge-worthy. The menu is a little pricey but includes a tasty range of dishes, from crepes and pasta to seafood. Book a table at...
Set in a huge tree just south of Nanuki, about 3 hours drive from Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is the Trout Tree. It’s a spectacular place with a series of decks jutting out from the enormous tree, monkeys swinging through the branches and giant ponds...
Diani Beach, Kenya
Diani Beach is a 25km strip of pale, sugary sands backed by the cerulean Indian Ocean. As one of the more developed towns on the Kenyan coast, there’s a great variety of restaurants, cafés, bars and shops here. Also on offer are...
Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Families would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable place to stay than Giraffe Manor. Located in the leafy suburb of Langata, about a 30-minute drive from central Nairobi, the 1932 family home of a former candy baron was modeled on a Scottish...
Karura Forest, Nairobi, Kenya
The River Café is situated right in the middle of the huge Karura Forest, a tranquil swath of wilderness in the middle of the city. The dining area, on a large expanse of wooden deck under an open-sided canvas roof, gets...
Limuru Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Right in the heart of Nairobi, the Karura Forest is a tranquil oasis with fragrant eucalyptus trees, open expanses of wild grassland, a waterfall, and hundreds of types of wildlife, including birds, monkeys, and even antelope. On...
Nairobi, Kenya
Sitting at the edge of Kenya’s capital city is Nairobi National Park. Kenya’s first national park is home to a huge range of wildlife, including buffalo, rhino, zebra, and lions. You can drive on your own around the park, or...
Lake Magadi, Kenya
Lake Magadi lies in a catchment of faulted volcanic rocks in the southernmost section of Kenya’s Rift Valley. Camping on the edge of the lake is an adventurous out-of-this-world experience comparable to pitching up on Mars due to the rusty red...
Kilifi, Kenya
It’s a two-hour drive from Mombasa along open roads that parallel the coast to reach Kilifi Creek, a giant estuary of cerulean blue that spills out into the Indian Ocean. As you cross the majestic Kilifi Bridge, you'll notice...
Slip Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
The Maasai Market is an excellent spot to get all kinds of handmade crafts, jewelry, beads, woodwork, and art in the middle of Nairobi. My favorite items were the stacks of fabrics with Maasai prints, plaids, and Barack Obama screens. At this...
Marula Ln, Nairobi, Kenya
Ocean Sole is an incredible Kenyan organisation which recycles flip-flops found on the beaches and in the waterways of Kenya and turns them into incredible works of art. Worth doing some shopping at when you're next in town, each Ocean Sole...
Kalama Community Conservancy, Kenya
Architects clearly had fun designing Saruni Samburu, an eco-lodge tucked away in the private Kalama Conservancy in central Kenya. Set on a giant outcropping of volcanic rock, stone serves as furniture and structure in the six spacious...
