Kenya 2014

Collected by Wanjiru W.
I have been to the mountain...Mt.Kenya in Central Kenya,plains in the Rift Valley, rivers in the Seven Wonder of the world...Masai Mara, forests mostly urban forests of Karura and Oloolua in Nairobi the capital city,the pristine beaches -Galu,Diani -both on the South Coast,Mombasa,Malindi and Lamu on the North Coast,the lakes -Lake Elementaita,Lake Victoria,Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru,the Northern lands-Samburu Reserve..now I long to explore Turkana,Tana River Delta and Kakamega Rain Forest.
Kerio View Hotel

Kipkenyo Kerio View Rd, Kenya

Below the hotel’s cottages, the Kerio Valley’s grasslands spread toward the horizon like an infinity pool. Take the plunge on mountain bike or on foot, or marvel from a distance while enjoying a goat barbecue. The restaurant also serves a hearty...

Shimoni Reef Lodge

Shimoni, Kenya
Finally, some quiet time. I spend the sunset on the deck, reflecting on a day's hard work. It's warm and humid, even though twilight approaches. Beads of sweat start to form on the bottle of Tusker on the table in front of me. Looking across the...
Tomoca Coffee Shop

Wawel St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Coffee was discovered in Ethiopia in the 9th century and cultivated by the Arabs in the 15th century. It's your historical imperitave to continue to enjoy this amazing discovery at the oldest coffee shop in Ethiopia. Ethiopians will say the only...
More Details >
Lalibela Cookery School

Lalibela, Ethiopia
Any visitor to Ethiopia, or any Ethiopian restaurant, is familiar with the ubiquitous injera. Made from the indigenous tej wheat, this crepe is the plate, fork, and bread at most Ethiopian meals. At the Lalibela Cookery School in the ancient...
Gondar

Gondar, Ethiopia
Gondar's Royal Enclosure houses an incongruous collection of medieval castles started by Emperor Fasilades in the early 17th century. The Italians hid out here when they briefly occupied Ethiopia in the late 1930s and early '40s and damage from...
More Details >
Bahir Dar

Bahir Dar, Ethiopia
If you're in Ethiopia and markets are your thing, get yourself to Bahir Dar's with a quickness. On Saturday in particular, the place is a riot of energy and has a richness of goods on offer unlike anything else we saw in the country. After we made...
More Details >
Bogobiri House

South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria
I am deeply, madly, insatiably in love with Lagos, Nigeria. A place that has been dubbed, "one of the worst cities in the world," has captured my heart in such a way that I fear I may never recover. Lagos is my secret love, because most of my...
More Details >
Sun Boat IV

Kornish Al Nile, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
What better way to see Egypt than a luxurious cruise on the River Nile. Cruising on the Sanctuary Sun Boat IV with Abercrombie & Kent tours means you get to experience a wide range of what the country has to offer, from the Valley of the King’...
More Details >
Felucca on the Nile

Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The Nile is the heart and arteries of Egypt. There are many options to ride along the longest river in the world's current, but to get close to El Nil, take an overnight trip on a traditional Felucca. It's an easy and lazy ride down the river past...
More Details >
Nile Cruise Charter

Luxor, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
For generations, the best way to see some of Egypt’s most impressive ancient temples and monuments has been by taking a Nile cruise, like the luxury ones offered on Uniworld Cruises and through Insight Vacations. A similar vacation inspired...
More Details >
