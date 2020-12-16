Kenya 2014

I have been to the mountain...Mt.Kenya in Central Kenya,plains in the Rift Valley, rivers in the Seven Wonder of the world...Masai Mara, forests mostly urban forests of Karura and Oloolua in Nairobi the capital city,the pristine beaches -Galu,Diani -both on the South Coast,Mombasa,Malindi and Lamu on the North Coast,the lakes -Lake Elementaita,Lake Victoria,Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru,the Northern lands-Samburu Reserve..now I long to explore Turkana,Tana River Delta and Kakamega Rain Forest.