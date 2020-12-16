Keeping an eye on Australia
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I"m going to Australia at least twice in 2013, and I'm on the lookout for ideas of things to do. These are some outside of Sydney.
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
1 Nelly Bay Rd, Magnetic Island QLD 4819, Australia
The sound of the ocean's waves lapping the shore greets you when you wake up at Base Backpackers Magnetic Island. As if that's not enough, this Australian hostel is located on Magnetic Island National Park, just a short ferry ride from Townsville,...
Caves Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Tucked into the patchwork hills of the Margaret River wine region, Cape Lodge is a three-hour drive or 45-minute flight south of Perth. This country getaway sits on 40 acres of vineyards, native bush, and lakes a short drive from peaceful towns...
Caves Rd & Tom Cullity Drive, Margaret River WA 6284, Australia
Vasse Felix is the original, and oldest, of the Margaret River wineries. However, it isn't just the wine which should propel you to meander up the long, tree-lined drive to the main building to spend an afternoon enjoying the fruit of Founder Tom...
Lasseter Hwy, Uluru NT 0872, Australia
Uluru, or Ayer’s Rock as many know it, is one of the most recognized landmarks anywhere in the world. This strange giant rock in the middle of the Australian Outback has long kindled imaginations, going back millennia. It may be an important...
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
Boundary St, West End QLD 4101, Australia
Restaurants are pretty expensive in Australia, but Char Char Yiros offered great values and amazingly delicious Middle Eastern food. Walk into the sweltering, tiny shop and place your order, then escape to a patio table and enjoy people-watching...
