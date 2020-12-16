Keep calm and eat pizza
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Oh how I love pizza! I was so spoiled when I lived in Italy for almost 3 years. The thin crust, the fresh vegg and meats, the fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella that can stretch for miles. Thinking about it makes me so hungry.
Via Michelangelo da Caravaggio, 53, 80126 Napoli NA, Italy
New York, Tokyo, and other major cities are home to startling numbers of authentic Neapolitan pizzerias, many with ovens handmade by Neapolitan craftsmen. In those places, pizza making is definitely considered an elevated craft. Perhaps...
Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy
This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro...
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic...
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 48, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Face it, you haven't really had 'real' pizza unless you jumped on a plane or train or any other type of transportation and got yourself to Napoli, in southern Italy and ordered a PIZZA! As Carly Simon sang for the James Bond movie, "Nobody Does It...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
1425 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
It was my first dinner out in Downtown Napa (the new place to be in Napa Valley), and it set the bar very high for the rest of my stay. My dinner at Oenotri was one of the best I've ever had. From the salad of beets, arugula, and oranges, the...
623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
This place always has a wait (though reservations are available for a party of six or more). Thankfully, the bar across the street makes waiting a little easier, and when you taste the pizza, you'll know why Pizzeria Bianco has...
36 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Right beside Voodoo Doughnuts, this modern, sleek restaurant has some really kick-ass pizza. We had the Margharita. It was simple but so right. The crust was perfect—thin but not too thin (this is also how I like my men). The cheese was gooey and,...
271 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
I have eaten a lot of pizza in my time, but Kesté is different. It's been been firing up serious, foodie-level delicious pizza on Bleecker Street since 2009. Owner Roberto Caporuscio was born and raised outside Naples, Italy, where he...
3601 Regent Blvd, Irving, TX 75063, USA
The pies at this Zagat-rated establishment are made with straight-from-Italy authenticity in mind. Pizzas are fired to crisp-crust perfection in a 900-degree brick oven and hand-tossed with flour imported from a mill in Italy. Throw in a sauce...
50 N Main St, Wallingford, CT 06492, USA
NY can't hog the title of best pizza. Head to the sleepy town of Wallingford, CT and visit Half Moon on North Main Street. Order the chicken pesto pizza. Beware: You will probably make this a habitual detour while driving on 95 or the Merritt.
Tirgoņu iela, Jūrmala, LV-2015, Latvia
My mouth is watering just looking at this picture. If you had told me that one of the most enjoyable pizzas I would eat would be cooked in the rear of a bus and eaten on its upper deck, well, frankly, I wouldn't have believed you. But Jurmala, the...
The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
11909 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230, USA
Firing up an array of pizzas in an 800-degree wood-burning oven from Naples, Dough set San Antonio ablaze before opening a lively offshoot in Dallas. As members of the Slow Food movement, Dough's owners put a lot of care into their pies—we're...
Avoid the crowds of the Waterfront, and other busy tourist hangouts, and enjoy the beach, ocean vista and ships sailing into Cape Town Harbour from Grand Café & Beach at Granger Bay, Cape Town. Relaxed yet central with enjoyable food for the...
909 Bay Ridge Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
At Vin 909, you can ensure that its signature Eastport Style rustic pizzas with their brick-oven crisp bases as well as other menu items are made with locally sourced ingredients. From its house-made fromage blanc, other organic cheeses and...
Via Federico Ozanam, 30-32, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Monteverde's vibrant pizzeria and trattoria is an enclave of local flavor—from its excellent menu of fritti (fried starters), sfizi (delicious antipasti), and pizzas to its busy clientele. Owner Giancarlo Casa is a pizza perfectionist, and...
Little Italy, New York, NY 10013, USA
Held yearly in the month of September, the San Gennaro Festival is New York City's oldest religious street festival. Little Italy was the first location in America for several hundred thousand Italian immigrants who came to the U.S. in the early...
