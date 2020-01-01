Where are you going?
Kayaking

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Exotic places to go for a paddle.
Lake Nicaragua

Lake Nicaragua, Nicaragua
Guests at Jicaro Island Ecolodge, a nine-casita resort in the middle of Lake Nicaragua, can kayak around the lake's 365 islets which formed when the Mombacho volcano erupted thousands of years ago. Early morning is the best time for spotting birds...
Canyon Matka

Street 1;Village Matka, Village Matka 1000, North Macedonia
Matka Canyon, Macedonia: Since there weren’t any signs and we didn’t quite know what we were getting into, we should have brought more things from the car—like cash for tipping a boat driver. We took the meandering path along the edge of a...
Kayak Kauai

It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
