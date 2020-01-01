Kauai - actual
Collected by Nicholas Purdy
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
"Puff the Magic Dragon, lived by the sea, and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honah Lee" our guide kept on singing this verse as he was pointing out the smokey dragon in front of us, as we visited this wonderful place (viewed from...
3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy #1005, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
There's nothing fancy about the Monday afternoon farmers market in Lihue. It's in the Kmart parking lot. But it's definitely local. Folks set up folding tables and sell their guavas, avocados, birds of paradise flowers, and yes, bananas. Kids buy...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
There's a hike for everyone along the spiny Na Pali Coast. Burly backpackers can take on the entire 11-mile Kalalau Trail (which, at certain points, is only about a foot wide—yeesh!). But day-trippers have their pick. For all, start at Ke'e beach,...
Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
3474 Rice St, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
The beef is local and grass-fed, the french fries and french toast are good, the people are nice, and it's got views of a little bay. We ate one meal here, then another, and another. Sometimes when you find a good thing, you stick with it....
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
3666 Kuiloko Rd, Eleele, HI 96705, USA
Kauai is stunning on the ground, but in the air, it's spectacular. The island's small size becomes its strength as you're able to experience its beauty from afar (pun intended) and can soak up so much more than you could on foot. Head down to the...
For an early breakfast treat, get some malasadas at the Village Snack and Bakery Shop (a hole-in-the-wall eatery) located in the Ching Young Village Shopping Center. They sell out of them fast every morning, so you need to roll out of bed early....
2827A Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
A splendid way to idle away the hours in Kauai. Outfitters Kauai, based on the south side of the island, provided an excellent outing starting with bobbing kayaks in a bay of the Pacific ocean, then winding into the Haul'ia River where the ocean...
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
5-2719 Kuhio Hwy, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
At Banana Joe's, they make their Frosties by putting frozen bananas and pineapple through a juicer. This is what comes out. It's like ice cream. Yum. This is also a good place to get local produce and honey. Essential pit stop on the drive up to...
In the heart of old town Kapaa, the Olympic overlooks Main Street with laid-back Hawaiian style. Upstairs in an old building that's been converted into a collection of ragtag shops, the cafe has a commanding presence. Park and wander along the...
5-5070 Kuhio Hwy # B, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Ever wonder what Poi tastes like? I did, so I found this food truck and discovered that it's a side dish made with taro root. Just along highway 56, right next to the Hanalei River, the Hanalei Taro & Juice company serves up hot plates of Hawaiian...
HI-560, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
With sand between your toes and frothy waves running over your tired feet, enjoying a long walk on the beach with your beau is about as romantic as life can get. Many hotels make it easy on couples, thanks to their convenient waterfront location,...
This adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both...
Nāpali, Hawaii 96746, USA
"Hey, a rainbow! And over the beautiful Napali Coasts! Oh my God, wait, it's not just a rainbow, it's a double rainbow!" I shouted as I was looking through my camera lens :-) Double Rainbows are believed to bring one luck and in some cultures,...
