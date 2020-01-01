Where are you going?
Kauai

Collected by Lisa Carovillano
Ono Steaks and Shrimp Shack

41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
I can't claim to be a Hawaiian shrimp expert, but I've now eaten at the shrimp trucks on Oahu's north shore and at this place in Waimea on Kauai. The sauce here was thicker and butterier, so I'd probably give the edge to Oahu, but this place hit...
Koke`e State Park

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
Koke'e State Park is home to Kauai's Waimea Canyon, the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. It's easy access by road makes it a popular tourist spot. There is a network of roads and trails with otherworldly vistas that dazzle. If you're looking for a...
Waimea Canyon State Park

Often described as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, this 10-mile-long Kauai valley is a kaleidoscopic array of scarlet earth, verdant valleys, and raw volcanic crags. Bands of color streak the corrugated landscape, each representing a different...
Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park

Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Ke'e Beach

Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
There's a hike for everyone along the spiny Na Pali Coast. Burly backpackers can take on the entire 11-mile Kalalau Trail (which, at certain points, is only about a foot wide—yeesh!). But day-trippers have their pick. For all, start at Ke'e beach,...
Hanalei Bay

Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge

Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge is a federally protected peninsula on the north shore of Kauai. It protects a variety of seabirds, some of which nest on the cliffs surrounding the peninsula. The Kilauea wildlife refuge is one of the...
Queens Bath

Kapiolani Loop, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
For a tourist destination in the US, Queens Bath is pretty unique. And by unique I'm not referring to the cool rock formations, or the dramatic waves that come crashing in from all directions. No, I mean it's unique because it's kinda dangerous if...
Kalalau Valley

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
At the end of the 11-mile Kalalau Trail lies the most perfectest beach. Gorgeous 360 degree views of cliffs and ocean, fine white sand, natural waterfall for your bathing and hydration needs, tropical fruit ripe for the picking, sea caves, and...
Koloa Fish Market

5482 Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
I rarely get fooled when I follow the local lead and the Koloa Fish Market has my attention. It's easy to start talking about this little fish palace across the street from the post office. Nondescript is telling it like it is. Observing the...
Lumahai Beach

HI-560, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
With sand between your toes and frothy waves running over your tired feet, enjoying a long walk on the beach with your beau is about as romantic as life can get. Many hotels make it easy on couples, thanks to their convenient waterfront location,...
Hanalei Farmer's Market

5-5016 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Opened for just a few hours on Saturday morning, this farmer's market gives you everything you need to start your Kauai day: shell jewelry souvenirs, coconuts juice from actual coconuts, and Hawaiian print shirts.
Polihale State Park

Lower Saki Mana Rd, Waimea, HI 96796, USA
Spectacular sands—making up the longest stretch of beach in Hawaii—sweep for 15 miles starting here, fringed by postcard-perfect turquoise water. This patch of ocean is rough, rowdy, and perilous: Watch for sneaker waves as you stroll...
