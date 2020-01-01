Kauai
Collected by Emmanuelle Joyeux
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
This adorable structure built in 1930 shelters a microbrew pub. Start with one of its classic beers, like a malty lager or a dark Bavarian-style brew called Black Limousine. Kauai Beer Company (KBC) also serves kombucha on tap and root beer, both...
2827A Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
A splendid way to idle away the hours in Kauai. Outfitters Kauai, based on the south side of the island, provided an excellent outing starting with bobbing kayaks in a bay of the Pacific ocean, then winding into the Haul'ia River where the ocean...
Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
Maalo Rd, Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Although on the Garden Isle of Kauai there are countless waterfalls, my personal favorite is Wailua Falls near Lihue. I've viewed the falls from helicopter as well as driven to the overlook; however, this image, what I would consider the perfect...
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Often described as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, this 10-mile-long Kauai valley is a kaleidoscopic array of scarlet earth, verdant valleys, and raw volcanic crags. Bands of color streak the corrugated landscape, each representing a different...
Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
Koke'e State Park is home to Kauai's Waimea Canyon, the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. It's easy access by road makes it a popular tourist spot. There is a network of roads and trails with otherworldly vistas that dazzle. If you're looking for a...
5-5161 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Every evening on the North Shore of Kauai, diners pack Bar Acuda for Mediterranean-inspired tapas that highlight local products. “The key is taking the finest ingredients and not doing much with them,” says chef Jim Moffat. He frequently changes...
3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy #1005, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
There's nothing fancy about the Monday afternoon farmers market in Lihue. It's in the Kmart parking lot. But it's definitely local. Folks set up folding tables and sell their guavas, avocados, birds of paradise flowers, and yes, bananas. Kids buy...
Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
At the end of the 11-mile Kalalau Trail lies the most perfectest beach. Gorgeous 360 degree views of cliffs and ocean, fine white sand, natural waterfall for your bathing and hydration needs, tropical fruit ripe for the picking, sea caves, and...
Kapiolani Loop, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
For a tourist destination in the US, Queens Bath is pretty unique. And by unique I'm not referring to the cool rock formations, or the dramatic waves that come crashing in from all directions. No, I mean it's unique because it's kinda dangerous if...
