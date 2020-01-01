Kauai
Collected by Courtney Conley
4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
5-5070 Kuhio Hwy # B, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Ever wonder what Poi tastes like? I did, so I found this food truck and discovered that it's a side dish made with taro root. Just along highway 56, right next to the Hanalei River, the Hanalei Taro & Juice company serves up hot plates of Hawaiian...
5-5161 Kuhio Hwy e104, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
The vintage hula girls were a little hard to find. They were hidden in a glass case behind stores Tiki tableware, vintage Hawaiian shirts, surfer postcards, and flour sack towels. Nevertheless, the ladies hula-ed at delicate touch amidst...
Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
There's a hike for everyone along the spiny Na Pali Coast. Burly backpackers can take on the entire 11-mile Kalalau Trail (which, at certain points, is only about a foot wide—yeesh!). But day-trippers have their pick. For all, start at Ke'e beach,...
2827A Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
A splendid way to idle away the hours in Kauai. Outfitters Kauai, based on the south side of the island, provided an excellent outing starting with bobbing kayaks in a bay of the Pacific ocean, then winding into the Haul'ia River where the ocean...
Kauai Multiuse Path(Ke Ala Hele Makalae), Hawaii, USA
Ke Ala Hele Makalae, “the path that goes by the coast,” may be one of the most beautiful and expensive bike paths on the planet. At about $5M a mile, it is worth every bit of effort to explore the entire seven miles. When complete, the trail will...
For an early breakfast treat, get some malasadas at the Village Snack and Bakery Shop (a hole-in-the-wall eatery) located in the Ching Young Village Shopping Center. They sell out of them fast every morning, so you need to roll out of bed early....
Koloa, HI 96756, USA
Asking your kids to hike is like asking them if they want to get their teeth cleaned. "Nooooooo!" is usually the resounding answer. But in Kauai, I insisted my daughter join me on this easy jaunt along the stunning coastline of the Garden Isle,...
In the heart of old town Kapaa, the Olympic overlooks Main Street with laid-back Hawaiian style. Upstairs in an old building that's been converted into a collection of ragtag shops, the cafe has a commanding presence. Park and wander along the...
5-2719 Kuhio Hwy, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
At Banana Joe's, they make their Frosties by putting frozen bananas and pineapple through a juicer. This is what comes out. It's like ice cream. Yum. This is also a good place to get local produce and honey. Essential pit stop on the drive up to...
Shipwreck Beach, Hawaii 96756, USA
A short stroll up from the beach near the Hyatt in Poipu brings you to the top of sandstone cliffs the ocean is busy carving. Sit here and ponder your insignificance. Then go back to the beach and build a sandcastle. Bird watchers, I spotted a...
Hanalei, HI, USA
Perhaps the most relaxing concert you'll ever attend. Walk into the Hanalei Community Center, take off your shoes, and listen as Doug McMaster gives you some brilliant slack-key guitar, and his wife, Sandy, talks story. Don't mind the roosters...
