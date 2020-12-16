Kauai
Collected by Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
A kid-friendly week on the Garden Island
3474 Rice St, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
The beef is local and grass-fed, the french fries and french toast are good, the people are nice, and it's got views of a little bay. We ate one meal here, then another, and another. Sometimes when you find a good thing, you stick with it....
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Shipwreck Beach, Hawaii 96756, USA
A short stroll up from the beach near the Hyatt in Poipu brings you to the top of sandstone cliffs the ocean is busy carving. Sit here and ponder your insignificance. Then go back to the beach and build a sandcastle. Bird watchers, I spotted a...
3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy #1005, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
There's nothing fancy about the Monday afternoon farmers market in Lihue. It's in the Kmart parking lot. But it's definitely local. Folks set up folding tables and sell their guavas, avocados, birds of paradise flowers, and yes, bananas. Kids buy...
Hanalei, HI, USA
Perhaps the most relaxing concert you'll ever attend. Walk into the Hanalei Community Center, take off your shoes, and listen as Doug McMaster gives you some brilliant slack-key guitar, and his wife, Sandy, talks story. Don't mind the roosters...
Kapaa, HI, HI, USA
Lydgate Beach Park has not one but two great playgrounds. If you go to the main beach entrance, you'll find a huge play structure with lots of nooks and crannies and things to climb. But if you miss the turn like we did, you'll get to the Play...
5-2719 Kuhio Hwy, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
At Banana Joe's, they make their Frosties by putting frozen bananas and pineapple through a juicer. This is what comes out. It's like ice cream. Yum. This is also a good place to get local produce and honey. Essential pit stop on the drive up to...
Kauai Beach Rd, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
Can an event in a ballroom at a huge resort be "authentically" Hawaiian? Surprisingly, I have to say yes. The E Kanikapila Kakou program has been keeping Hawaiian culture alive on Kauai for 29 years. We saw the 4 incredible musicians of the group...
41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
I can't claim to be a Hawaiian shrimp expert, but I've now eaten at the shrimp trucks on Oahu's north shore and at this place in Waimea on Kauai. The sauce here was thicker and butterier, so I'd probably give the edge to Oahu, but this place hit...
Puhi, HI 96766, USA
We knew our 5-year-old would like the train. We didn't know he'd get to drive it. But he did. And we all got to feed the resident goats.
