Kansas City with Kids

During the Roaring 20s, Kansas City was known as the Paris of the Plains, and its dramatic urban revitalization has brought that adventurous spirit back to the Heartland. KC is an arts, food, music, and sports hub—big-city amenities with a friendly, Midwestern vibe.
This little place serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch (it's open 7 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. weekends), and has built a loyal following based on a fresh menu, homey atmosphere, and friendly staff. They have traditional American...
Open year-round for concerts, this public rink gets iced over in the winter. With affordable rentals (and Two-for-One Tuesdays), the ice terrace is a popular spot for families. Although it's outside, it's covered, and the facility sells gloves and...
The City Market in the River Market District of Kansas City hosts one of the largest farmers' markets in the Midwest, perhaps the most popular Saturday morning even in KC. But the City Market is much more: restaurants and shops ring the rows of...
Nestled into a corner building just off the historic City Market, The Farmhouse specializes in farm-to-table, mostly organic ingredients in classic American dishes—some of which come directly from the Farmer’s Market across the street. On the...
A little farther south than the Plaza, but easily accessible off of Brookside Boulevard in the sought-after Brookside neighborhood, the Crestwood Shops are almost entirely local, high-end design stores. Charlecote, The Pear Tree, and O’Home are...
It's not hard to spot the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Just look for the giant shuttlecock sculptures displayed on the 20-plus-acre lawn in front of the building. When Claes Oldenburg and his late wife, Coosje van Bruggen, first installed the...
Kansas City is most famous for its barbecue: Bring up the topic, and locals will declare loyalties and dig in. If you’re downtown, the best barbecue experience is Fiorella’s Jack Stack in the Freight House District across the tracks from Union...
Four different James Beard Best Chefs Midwest have helmed The American, which features an ever-changing menu of four-star meals at the upscale dining experience in Kansas City. New Executive Chef Josh Eans has put together a summer menu of seafood...
In 2006, Kansas City opened the nation’s official museum dedicated to World War I, recently refurbished to be the center of WWI centennial celebrations 2014. The Walk of Honor leads you down to the museum entrance; to pass into the exhibits, you...
Kansas City’s Union Station is most notorious for 1933 shootout between Pretty Boy Floyd (allegedly) and the FBI and KCMO police (supposedly the bullet holes still exist). Today, Union Station has been restored to its architectural glory, hosting...
