Kansas City with Friends

During the Roaring 20s, Kansas City was known as the Paris of the Plains, and its dramatic urban revitalization has brought that adventurous spirit back to the Heartland. KC is an arts, food, music, and sports hub—big-city amenities with a friendly, Midwestern vibe.
Owners Enrique and Chela Gutierrez hail from Teocaltiche, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Rather than leaning toward Tex-Mex fare, their menu remains loyal to their family recipes. Try the carne asada (grilled meat), carnitas (pulled pork) tacos,...
Little Freshie is one of the most fun food and drink places in Kansas City. In the eclectic Westside neighborhood, Little Freshie is a small space sandwiched between upscale bistros and other shops. Little Freshie does delicious cappuccinos and...
A music venue of a more gritty sort, CrossroadsKC at Grinder’s is an outdoor concert space just outside the downtown loop, with views of the skyline. More than that, it’s connected to Grinder’s, the beloved KC dive that served pizza, philly cheese...
Up a small hill in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, you’ll know the Blue Bird Bistro by the blue front with the yellow door on the corner of 17th and Summit. Everything is locally sourced, and the Blue Bird is one of the most vegetarian...
Talk about local: Once near closing time, Chef Nina Gann came out of the kitchen to offer the table a honeysuckle ice cream she just whipped up using flowers picked from across the street. A farm-to-table restaurant just up the 17th Street hill on...
Among the dozens of breweries in Kansas City, Boulevard Brewing Company stands out for being one of the first and the finest. Founded in 1989, the once-tiny operation is now the largest specialty brewery in the Midwest, offering everything from a...
The First Friday Art Walk in the Crossroads predates KC’s urban renaissance, when local artists opened, once a month, the galleries they built out of the century-old warehouses and industrial buildings. Today, nearly a hundred galleries turn the...
A Kansas City landmark on the corner of the old Garment District in downtown, The Phoenix is downtown’s best jazz joint. I’ve had very good Old Fashioneds and Side Cars here, they do the best Guinness pour in town, and they always have a good...
A little farther south in the hip, young Waldo neighborhood, the Bier Station is worth seeking out. John Couture, who lives around the corner, created a combination neighborhood pub and beer retailer with suds from the world over. The "Station"...
The West Bottoms of Kansas City used to be America’s shipping crossroads and home to huge livestock yards. Today, the enormous warehouse spaces have been converted into haunted houses and the like, but recently the area around the 12th Street...
If you want to sample several of the Crossroads Arts District’s best eateries with a group of friends, try the Taste of Kansas City Food Tour. Covering about one and a half miles in three hours, the Tour includes stops at upscale restaurants,...
