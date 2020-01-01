Just UK
Collected by Diana Dolishny
Don’t be deceived by its West London locale. Notting Hill may be one of the city’s poshest neighborhoods but all that is forgotten when it comes to its outdoor flea market. Portobello Market is mainly known for its impressive collection of...
203-, 206 Piccadilly, London W1V 9LW, United Kingdom
The Waterstone's on Piccadilly has a cafe, bar, and restaurant on its fifth floor that looks over central London. If you sit by the window, you can get a fantastic view of the West End. Not that you'll be concentrating, of course—the selection at...
Oxford St, London, UK
The West End can sometimes be a crummy place to do any actual shopping—the crowds are overwhelming and so too, on occasion, are the shops themselves. But that does not dim the joy of standing in front of the artfully arranged windows of the big...
1 Carshalton Rd, Banstead SM7 3JA, UK
This year both of us desperately wanted to visit Provence in South France to witness the gazillion lavender farms. For some reason we could not, and boy were we disappointed. Not for long. Enter Mayfield Lavender Farm. This 25-acre farm is located...
Greater London, UK
It's hard to say no to watching a film under the stars. Throw in mattresses, dip-dyed bedsheets, and food stalls and the idea becomes irresistible. A number of open-air cinemas mushroom all over London during the summer. Some of the most popular...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
6 Park St, London SE1, UK
No visit to London ever goes by without a stop at Neal's Yard Dairy. Neal's has two shops (in London I'm a fan of the Borough Market location) and I often go to taste my way through the 70-some cheeses they sources from cheesemakers in farms...
Studio Tour Dr, Watford, Leavesden WD25 7LR, UK
This is every muggle's fantasy tour of all things Harry Potter. The Warner Bros Studio Tour has two huge sound stages and a back lot filled with the actual film sets, props, artifacts and costumes used to make the Harry Potter films. Poke around...
Hidden treasure you say? Pull on your boots , grab some gloves and head to the mighty Thames River. Today, you're going Mudlarking. This isn't your usual day out. You'll be combing the shore of the Thames for pieces of London's ancient history....
6-7 Chandos Pl, Covent Garden, London WC2N 4HU, UK
Do you fancy tootling around London on a classic double-decker bus whilst sipping tea and eating pastries? Of course you do. BB Bakery adds wheels and a French twist to the tradition of afternoon tea. A uniformed driver zips past London's iconic...
33 Rose St, London WC2E 9EB, UK
Other than the fact that it’s just nice to see sunshine after a gray winter, the great thing about summer in London is that pubs let you drink outside. (You can do this year-round, but if you want a watered down beer, try doing this in the rainy...
37b New Cavendish St, Marylebone, London W1G 8JR, UK
From the outside it looks a grey and unassuming building but you can smell the cinnamon before you get inside. The Nordic Bakery is a friendly café serving some of the most delicious pastries in London and definitely the best coffee I have had in...
Inner Cir, London NW1 4NU, UK
Set among the trees of summer in Regent’s Park, the Open Air Theatre is a welcome departure from a standard West End production – and that’s not just because chirping birds are in attendance. Enter the ornate gates shielding Regent’s Park from the...
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK
Get high for breakfast—real high—at this 24-hour spot near Liverpool Street. Check in at ground level and go up 40 floors to find 180-degree, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at South East London. Dishes are to-die-for, with the morning house...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
