Just A Sliver...
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
Sometimes what you don't see can make you wonder the most about a place. Here are little slivers of land around the world to ignite your travel imagination. Where will you go?
Save Place
2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Gas Works Park should be one of the places to stop and explore if you go to Seattle. It offers an amazing view of the city, which looks just as good at night as it does during the day so whenever you choose to go will be perfect. Gasworks Park was...
Save Place
South Dakota, USA
The minute we entered Badlands National Park I was in love. From the roaming buffalo, the perfect blue sky & the puffy white clouds to the sandy colored plateaus, swaying prairie grasses and the strong, warm breeze it was like walking into another...
Save Place
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
Save Place
Maine, USA
Right after a huge deluge, our camp got flooded, the skies kept its ominous look.
Save Place
13717 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, USA
Spend a day at the beach in Venice or Santa Monica and you are sure to see a bright yellow happy face floating across the blue sky. What you won’t see are the happy faces of those under it who are undoubtedly enjoying the serene experience of...
Save Place
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Save Place
Abisko Turist Station, 981 07 Abisko, Sweden
Around me was utter silence even though dozens of people were above and below me. Nearby towering mountains were coated in snow. Unnerving and eerie in one sense yet utterly humbling. The chairlift I was riding in had to be stopped for every...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25