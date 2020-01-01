June 2015
84011 Amalfi, SA, Italy
In its ten miles from Positano to Amalfi, the celebrated corniche road known as the Amalfi Coast Drive clings to rugged cliffsides, weaving torturously in and out and up and down gorges, through lemon groves and olives, past whitewashed villages...
Via Amerigo Vespucci, 25, 80061 Massa Lubrense NA, Italy
From the fresh figs brought to the table immediately on our arrival to the al fresco oceanfront setting, everything about our late lunch at La Conca del Sogno was memorable. Did I mention you have to arrive here via boat? The pasta pomodoro, the...
Traversa Punta Capo, 80067 Sorrento NA, Italy
About 2 km outside of the town center of Sorrento, Italy is a natural pool set behind the bluffs that characterize the Amalfi coast. You can only reach it on foot (or Vespa) by turning right off of Via Capo at the sign on a red building that...
80067 Sorrento, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Olive oil is the life blood of Italy as if it flows through the rivers and roads throughout the entire country. If you get the chance, stop by an olive oil factory and see how it's done. During pressing season each fall, barrels filled with...
Via Pantaleone Comite, 3, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Open during the spring and summer months, the restaurant Eolo (the Greek God of wind) is ideally situated overlooking the town of Amalfi and the coast. Seafood dishes and light white wine from the Campania region are perfect fare for a warm night....
80045 Pompeii, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
We were offered the chance to visit Pompeii or Herculaneum when we docked at Sorrento. People rave about Pompeii because it's absolutely huge and gives you a great sense of just how sophisticated Roman civilisation was. Herculaneum, by contrast,...
1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561, USA
A historic New York state resort, Mohonk Mountain House first opened in 1869 in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles from New York City. This Victorian castle has welcomed five U.S. presidents (including Bill Clinton) in addition to countless...
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
