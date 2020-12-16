Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jump! Jump!

Collected by Sarah Clements Olivieri
Places around the world you should be encouraged to jump!
Save Place

Boca Slagbaai Cliff Jumping

Got a thirst for adventure? Then jumping off this 25-foot cliff into turquoise water will be right up your alley. Local kids will taunt you into action as they jump time and time again and even do front flips into the water below. As heights...
More Details >
Save Place

Crater Lake National Park

Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
More Details >
Save Place

The Caves

Lighthouse Road, West End, Negril ., Jamaica
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Lake Wainamu

Auckland, New Zealand
On a weekend trip around Auckland, our group made an afternoon stop at Lake Wainamu. Dark sand dunes surround a section of lake. For most, walking along these will suffice. For New Zealanders, seeing who can jump the farthest off the dune is the...
More Details >
Save Place

Skogafoss Waterfall

Alftanes, Iceland
Iceland is no doubt a mystical place, and once you visit, you'll agree that its no wonder over 80% of Icelanders believe in the existence of Elves. Skogafoss waterfall is one of Iceland's largest, with a drop over over 60 metres. Its mist touches...
More Details >
Save Place

Maui

Maui, Hawaii, USA
There's plenty of interesting wildlife on and around Hawaii, but you have to seek it out. Hike Oahu’s Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail for a chance to see humpbacks breaching offshore, then head to the North Shore to observe sea turtles basking on...
More Details >
Save Place

Buža

Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
More Details >
Save Place

Waimea Bay

Waimea Bay, Hawaii 96712, USA
Families gather at this North Shore cove—all golden sand and peacock-colored swells—in summertime. Adventurous types swarm the rocky headland—a riotous scene that resembles Where's Waldo? or Richard Scarry's...
More Details >
Save Place

InterContinental Resort and Spa Moorea

Tiahura, Moorea, 98729, French Polynesia
For a truly relaxing, get away from the world vacation, visit the beautiful island of Moorea, and stay in an overwater bungalow. Spend a day in awe at the beauty that lays in front of you. Sitting on your private balcony over the rich ocean colors...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without