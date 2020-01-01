Jozi
Collected by Natelegé Whaley
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on...
120 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
City Sightseeing gets locals and tourists alike to the definitive parts of central Johannesburg, teaching them all about the city and its history. Aboard the company’s hop-on, hop-off bus, guests travel to more than 16 important locations,...
70 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Breakfasts are little godsends after a big night out, and Post at 70 Juta Street in Braamfontein is just the place to revitalise after a big night out and before working on your weekend party habits again. The Big Bomber is a drink combination of...
Fashion District, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
A modest three-story building in the Ferreirasdorp area of Johannesburg, Chancellor House once contained the first black law firm in South Africa, opened by Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo at the height of apartheid. It was here that the two...
138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Meet the other Prince – a jewelry designer who has his workshop at the Unity Gallery, inside the Bus Factory. Prince makes rings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants out of ...silverware. We had a good laugh when I told him I wouldn't let him...
Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa
At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the...
Diepkloof Zone 6, Diepmeadow, 1862, South Africa
A great dining experience can be found at the foot of the iconic Orlando Towers in Soweto in the form of Chaf-Pozi. Chaf-Pozi, is a traditional Shisa nyama. Shisa nyama is a Zulu phrase literally meaning "hot meat". It is a term used to describe...
Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers...
90 De Korte St, Johannesburg, 2017, South Africa
If you're lucky enough to live in a place as magical as South Africa, you get some amazing sunrises & sunsets most mornings & evenings. What's great about living in Johannesburg is that you get to experience the magic while overlooking an amazing...
40 Oxford Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Johannesburg has over 10 million trees and is touted as having the world's largest man-made forest. Experiencing the setting sun while out on the balcony, or just chilling out on a sunny Sunday afternoon is great with this many trees around. If...
6 De Beer St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
I'd previously covered Dalea's Eatery from a dessert point of view, and since that time the homely eatery has grown to the point where it's always bustling and can sometimes be difficult to get a place to sit down, especially on Saturdays, but...
Northern Park Way and Gold Reef Rd, Ormonde, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
Opened in 2001, the Apartheid Museum powerfully—and extensively—documents the rise and fall of racial segregation in South Africa. Constructed on a 16-acre plot of land, the museum features a unique design—as you head through the...
Walking through the CBD, I was delighted to come upon this buzzing shopping area. The street has been turned into a mall, with a covered area, where vendors can set up to sell all kinds of things. Haircuts are one of the favorites. There are nice...
31 Mina St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Running parallel with Corniche Road, this long stretch along the water is known for beaches, lounging, play areas, swimming, and cafes. Come early on the weekend to stake out a good spot on the beach. Renting a bicycle and traveling along the...
Sas Al Nakhl - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Polished silver, flickering candles, and low lounges will all make you feel like you are in a luxurious restaurant in the heart of Morocco. Agadir is a fantastic dining option when you're on Saadiyat Island. The atmosphere they've created and food...
Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi - Suite 3 Yas Marina Circuit - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
Angar Indian Restaurant is one of the restaurants I enjoyed most while in Abu Dhabi. Their tandoori dishes have the perfect smoky flavor, and come with naan and a variety of chutneys. Don't forget to wash down your meal with a Kingfisher Ale.
