Joshua Tree, CA
Collected by Linda Mateljan
62121 Twentynine Palms Highway, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA
Designer Blake Simpson crafted Mojave Sands over nearly a decade, and his detail-oriented vision is evident everywhere, from the perforated metal fencing to the hand-sculpted black walnut bed frames. Amenities are slim, but what the motel lacks in...
At Elf’s hideaway gallery, Art Queen, you can explore the World Famous Crochet Museum, buy a silkscreened “What Would Cher Do?” tank top, and wander through her found-object sculptures, such as the military vehicle turned concert stage. This...
Her High Desert Test Sites is a combination studio, home, and public workshop that hosts artists from all over the world. Check the calendar for frequent community events or sign up for a tour of the 80 acres, where you’ll explore sculptures and...
California, USA
The ancient Polynesians navigated across thousands of miles of the Pacific without compasses or charts. They were lead, instead, by the stars. It is estimated that only 10% of the United States’ residents can see the night sky in its natural,...
California, USA
The aloha spirit means living in the moment, recognizing and appreciating beauty, even—or maybe especially—when it is fleeting. In January and June, Joshua Tree National Park may be arid desert, but each spring when the wildflowers bloom it puts...
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Ryan Mountain, California, USA
Joshua Tree National Park is an arid expanse of two desert ecosystems surprisingly packed with hundreds of species of flora and fauna. The short but strenuous and sunny 1.5-mile hike up Ryan Mountain (5,457 feet) offers humbling views of the vast...
California, USA
There are dozens of hiking options within Joshua Tree, but a ranger favorite is 49 Palms Oasis, a three-mile round-trip trek that leads to a true oasis of fan palms and shallow pools. This appeared in the October 2015 issue
1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Golf and sunshine are the main magnets that draw visitors to Palm Springs, but a 10-minute ride will take you up into a snowy evergreen forest. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway climbs up to a mountain wilderness at 8,500 feet (2,590 meters). The...
701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
If there’s one night to slide into a booth at this casual diner inside the hip Ace Hotel & Swim Club, make it a Monday. That’s when the place is transformed by the unmissable presence of 90-year-old ex-showgirl Shirley Claire, who...
61705 CA-62, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, USA
A potter and longtime Joshua Tree resident, Bosworth sells his textured, geometric-patterned planters, vases, and mugs at BKB Ceramics, not far from High Desert Test Sites. This appeared in the October 2015 issue.
83131 Amboy Rd, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
To get to Palms Restaurant, drive to what feels like the end of the earth, then keep going. There you’ll find a sprawling bar and concert venue that’s as quirky as it is secluded. The decor (old-time telephone booths, saloon-style signs), a killer...
California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
California, USA
Their branches wind all funky-like skyward and do not provide any shade from the stunning sun. The Joshua Tree and namesake of the National Park, line the hiking trails prevalent throughout the park. The Keys View trail is the shortest at just a...
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
Goldfield, NV 89013, USA
A rather different sort of art installation in the middle of the Nevada desert, just on the outskirts of a near-ghost town called Goldfield, NV, once a booming mining town, and now, with only one restaurant and no gas stations. For photographers,...
Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, USA
Take the guided tour of the fabulously maintained Keys Ranch...so many amazing old buildings (house, school, barns, etc.), vintage appliances, vehicles (including a 1922 Mack truck that still runs), a dam, an orchard, and a salvage yard that...
