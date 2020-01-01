Where are you going?
Jordan 2017

Collected by Ann-Casey Campagnolo
Jordan Trail

A group of dedicated hikers successfully joined forces to develop the Jordan Trail, the country’s greatest example of a passion project. It stretches for about 370 miles, from Umm Qais to Aqaba. You can choose among trail options for one or more...
Dead Sea

The Dead Sea, which borders Israel and Jordan, is the lowest point on earth, sitting 1,410 feet below sea level, and continuing to drop as both countries divert water from the River Jordan. As one of the world’s most saline bodies of water (almost...
Wadi Rum

Levant
If you don't have a huge amount of time, the quickest way to cover a decent stretch of territory in Wadi Rum is to take a jeep tour. Even with just one afternoon at your disposal, you can make it to the major highlights including Khazali Canyon,...
Dana Biosphere Reserve

محمية ضانا, Dhana 66666, Jordan
Dana Biosphere Reserve is the largest nature reserve in Jordan. For hikers and trekkers, it’s one of Jordan’s top places to get out into the wilderness, but even the less adventurous will enjoy a stop here simply to enjoy the...
Talal Street

Easygoing and friendly Madaba is Jordan's most approachable town: small enough to explore completely on foot, packed full of interesting historic sites showcasing mosaics from the Byzantine era, and easily used as a base for jaunts down the King's...
Karak Castle

Kerak, Jordan
Central Jordan is bisected by the King’s Highway, which runs south between the Dead Sea and the desert. The undoubted highlight of traveling this route is the massive Crusader castle of Karak, with its immense fortifications...
Umm Qais

Umm Qais, Jordan
Tucked into the hilly northwestern corner of Jordan, Umm Qais (or ancient Gadara) commands grand views of the Sea of Galilee and the Golan Heights from the edge of its plateau. It was here that Jesus is said to have performed the miracle of...
Mt. Nebo

Al-Quds St., Amman, Jordan
Pilgrims since the Byzantine period have claimed this spot to be where Moses finally saw the Promised Land, and where the prophet died. Today, the Moses Memorial Church here (a modern construction, built over an earlier Byzantine church) is home...
Shrine of the Beheading of John the Baptist Latin Church

Al Jizah, Madaba, Jordan
For knockout views of Madaba, plus the fun of scrambling around oversize bells on your way up the bell tower, don't leave Madaba without visiting the Shrine of the Beheading of John the Baptist Latin Church. Built over Madaba's ancient acropolis,...
Hashem

King Faisal Street Amman, ʿAmman, Jordan
Hashem might not be the smartest address in town, but it’s one of the tastiest. Everyone—and we do mean everyone—comes to eat here. An Amman institution, the restaurant dishes up the city’s best fuul (stewed fava bean dip)...
Rainbow Street

Climb the stairs from downtown to reach Abou Baker al-Seddeek Street (more commonly called Rainbow Street), the vibrant hub of Amman's cafe culture. Nicknamed after the (now-defunct) Rainbow Theater, this road is packed with restaurants, funky...
Petra

Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Amman Citadel

K. Ali Ben Al-Hussein St. 146, Amman, Jordan
Most visitors comment that Amman feels very much like a modern city, but the Citadel, on the summit of Jebel al-Qala’a, contradicts that impression. Here, you’ll find extensive remnants of Amman’s many incarnations, from the...
Roman Theater

As-Sultan Qalaoun St. 57, Amman, Jordan
When Rome ran these parts, Amman was known as Philadelphia and flourished as a vital stop on the trade routes north and south. This 6,000-seat theater dates from the 2nd century C.E. and is one of the only remnants of Roman rule in the city. Climb...
Mukawir

Madaba, Jordan
Mukawir (ancient Machaerus), a short drive off the King's Highway, is said to be where John the Baptist lost his head after Salome danced for King Herod. There are only scant remains of Herod the Great's castle on the conical mountaintop, but...
Madaba

Madaba, Jordan
They don't call Madaba the "mosaic city" for nothing. This small, relaxed town's heyday came in the Byzantine era when it prospered and became an important center of Byzantine art. Today, this heritage is everywhere you look, from the historic...
Zumot Winery & Vineyards

Arar St 114-148, Amman, Jordan
While Jordan—and the Middle East in general—isn't widely known for wines, Zumot Winery & Vineyards is a legend in the industry. Not only do Omar Zumot and his staff create delicious Saint George-label wines from a variety of grapes, they do it in...
Feynan Ecolodge

Abu Al Alaa Al Maari, Amman, Jordan
Solar powered and supplied with water from a local spring, the award-winning Feynan Ecolodge blends seamlessly with its setting in the Dana Biosphere Reserve. It’s a special place that encourages guests to disconnect and engage with nature. The...
Lama Hourani Jewelry

Foresight32, Ibn Al Rumi St 32, Amman, Jordan
If you’re in the market for a special souvenir from your Jordan trip, I suggest stopping by Lama Hourani Jewelry for a culturally inspired, locally made item. Lama’s eclectic, chic creations have been celebrated and exhibited in galleries and...
Haret Jdoudna

Madaba, Jordan
Madaba is famous for the ancient mosaics that decorated its houses, temples and, later, churches. Haret Jdoudna is an old house with a restaurant and a small souk that sells contemporary mosaics as well as wall hangings, jewelry, pottery and rugs....
Dead Sea Panoramic Complex

A mud bath and a swim—or more accurately, a float—in the Dead Sea, the lowest point in the world, is a must for many travelers on a trip to Jordan. Several lookout points off the main road reveal a rugged landscape with scaly salt-crystal...
King's Highway, Libb

35, Madaba, Jordan
Jordan's greatest road trip has tons of historic sites to check out along the way, but a major highlight is the scenery. This road winds along the ridge of the Great Rift Valley, dipping and diving across the barren hills that roll down to the...
Diwan al Duke

Abu Al Alaa Al Maari, Amman, Jordan
This historic townhouse has served as Amman’s first post office, the Ministry of Finance, and a hotel. It’s been left in the same state since 1924 and, while rather rundown, is an intriguing place that welcomes all comers. The walls display...
Al Balad Theatre

Every other summer, Amman highlights independent music acts from the Arab word during the Al Balad Music Festival. A variety of concerts take place for a week at one of Amman’s most ancient sites: the downtown Odeon Theater, built in the second...
Carakale Microbrewery

Amman Civil Airport، Al Mataar St 22، Amman, Jordan
Founded in 2010, Carakale is Jordan's first and only family-owned microbrewery. It began as a labor of love for master brewer Yazan Karadsheh, who has grown production from his family’s backyard to a hillside location by the old city of Fuheis. It...
Al Lweibdeh Neighborhood

Jabal Al Lweibdeh, Amman, Jordan
Artists have long flocked to Al Lweibdeh, which remains the preferred neighborhood of creative types, even as it admittedly gentrifies. My favorite lunch spot is Joz Hind. There’s no menu; Luca makes his creations from whatever seasonal, locally...
