Jen's Adventures in Chile
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Eating, drinking, skiing, trekking, and exploring as much of Chile as possible in six days.
Av. Pedro de Valdivia 47, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean Pisco Sours are a little different than their Peruvian neighbor. They are downed with the same "gusto" but the ingredients, and flavor, lead to a very different tasting drink. The pisco (grape brandy) is made from different grapes along...
“Chile has nearly 4,000 miles of coast, one of the most arid deserts on earth, and mountains that climb to 22,000 feet. Imagine the diversity,” marvels Rodolfo Guzman. The chef behind Santiago’s restaurant Borago is on a mission to promote his...
The first glimpse you take at the Valle de la Luna (translated: "Moon Valley") will make you feel like you're visiting another planet. The deep red rocks, the massive sand dunes, and the speckling of salt across the surface is like nothing else I...
Nestled in a chilly nook of Western Casablanca, Casas del Bosque has become one of the anchor wineries in the coastal region. While the operation has grown from its beginnings in 1993, the focus remains dedicated to showing the varied terroir...
Avenida Vitacura 5250 of. 304, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While sitting at dinner one night in Santiago with my brother, it occurred to us that we should try to ski and snowboard the Andes while we were there for a few days. A quick ask at our hostel, and we were set up for the ultimate day trip,...
Fundo el Rosario, Casablanca, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
In the lush countryside outside of Santiago in Casablanca lies Matetic Vineyards, Chile’s largest fully organic and biodynamic winery. Matetic is a full-service experience, where you can stay in a gorgeous property on-site or come for a day tour...
Monte Alegre 149, Valparaíso, Región de Valparaíso, Chile
Built in the 1920s by a Croatian businessman, Palacio Astoreca underwent two years of refurbishment and restoration before opening its doors as a boutique hotel in 2012. The work was carried out to a meticulous degree, maintaining the original...
Constitución 317, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Aubrey Hotel is full of surprises to be discovered. Whether a cozy, hidden seating area, meringue cake at afternoon tea, or fresh raspberry juice and mango nectar delivered by a delightfully energetic breakfast server, the Aubrey was a...
Ricardo de Ferrari 692, Valparaíso, Chile
The poet Pablo Neruda redefined the city with hisOde to Valparaíso, calling it “the patched bow of a small courageous ship.” Today, visitors can tour his home, known as La Sebastiana. The building is now a museum with one of the city’s finest gift...
Caracoles 362, San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
The Iglesia de San Pedro de Atacama is a beautiful, whitewashed adobe church located in the center of town. The parish dates back to the 1600s, although the current building was constructed in 1745 and is now considered a national monument. On any...
