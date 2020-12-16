Java in Jozi: Favorite Cafes
Collected by Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
These are great places to get your fix of caffeine or some other hot drink if you're in Jozi.
Save Place
189 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa
Situated in a quiet corner of the Zone in Rosebank, this quaint little coffee shop has some tall orders on its menu. With a size called "The Mother Cuppa" and a drink called the Dictator, Motherland Coffee Co.'s range of fair trade based beverages...
Save Place
73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
When you first walk into Father Coffee you may think you've teleported into a small European village, but you'll quickly find yourself at home and back in Jozi with some of their in-house brew, which can also be bought (in packaged form, of...
Save Place
The Maboneng Precinct, Fox St & Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Eat Your Heart Out is a cool corner deli with a Jewish inspired menu, located in the bustling Maboneng Precinct. This particular morning I'd met up with a friend and his family for a quick breakfast before heading onto the Market on Main, located...
Save Place
Maboneng East Side Of Inner City, Kruger St, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094, South Africa
Uncle Merv's Original Shakes makes some killer smoothies, all with non-dairy milk bases. My favourite would have to be the Macci-Porter, a delicious blend of Tahini, Dates, Cashew nuts, Banana, Honey and Soy Milk. Grab a sarmie (sandwich) or a...
Save Place
34 7th St, Linden, Randburg, 2104, South Africa
One early morning, with close to zero sleep and after a quick photo job in the area, I made my way to the Whippet in Linden as I'd heard it was awesome. On walking in, I was quite surprised as to how busy it was during the week. I found a spot at...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25