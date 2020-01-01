8 Chome-6-8 Ginza, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0061, Japan

I’m going to drop all pretenses and just come out and say this—this is the best steak in the world. Hands-down. Seriously, nothing else even comes close. Even Wagyu (as in true Japanese beef—not that horrible simulacrum pawned off on ignorant...