JAPAN
Collected by Sara Costa
Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Shibuya is a center of Japanese fashion, culture, color, noise, and light. Harajuku girls? They're in Shibuya. Manga? Find it in Shibuya. Biggest scramble crossing in the world? Sit at the Starbucks in Shibuya and marvel at the madness below. You...
Tokyo, Japan
Japan has the highest number of vending machines per capita. All across Japan you'll find machines selling all sorts of items—coffee in cans (hot or cold), sushi, umbrellas, alcohol, pornography, trinkets, noodles, books, eggs, and so much...
４丁目-7-35 Shibakōen, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan
Zojoji Temple is the main temple of the Jodo (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, built on its current site in 1598 as the shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa’s family temple. Adjacent to the iconic Tokyo Tower, the temple’s main areas consist of the...
Japan, 〒107-6290 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Akasaka, ９丁目7−６ 東京ミッドタウン・ガーデン内
21_21 Design Sight is a museum designed by one of Japan's most famous contemporary architects, Tadao Ando. The naturally lit space, of which some 80 percent is underground, is home to Japan's first design museum. The simple lines of the building's...
1 Chome-9-１ Higashishinbashi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-7337, Japan
Arguably one of the city’s most elegant stays, the Conrad sits on floors 28 through 37 of the Tokyo Shiodome Building and reflects contemporary Japanese design, not least in the wood-and-brass lobby, where a bright-red abstract sculpture...
1-chōme-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida City, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
I have found that one of the best ways to immerse yourself in a foreign culture is to attend a local sporting event. My husband & I happened to be in Tokyo during the annual sumo wrestling tournament. So we bought the cheapest tickets that...
7 Chome-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-8558, Japan
For some travelers, what comes to mind first when they think of Japan is tales of samurai and shoguns, centuries-old temples, and the tea ceremony and kabuki. For others, however, what makes the country most exciting is its contemporary art,...
3 Chome-1-1 Kudankita, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 102-8246, Japan
Much maligned in the Western press as being the place that right-wing Japanese politicians visit to pay their respects to dead war criminals, Yasukuni Shrine’s main objective is actually to enshrine anyone, military or civilian, killed in the...
3-chōme-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
1-1 Hamarikyūteien, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0046, Japan
Hamarikyu Gardens is a 250,165-square-meter landscaped garden built on the site of a 17th-century game reserve owned by the Tokugawa family and located adjacent to Tokyo Bay. The garden features a variety of native flora and fauna, including...
1 Chome-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
An impressive dichotomy of massive modern architecture on the outside and a subdued, scholarly-yet-approachable atmosphere on the inside, this tribute to the history of Tokyo houses a large number of life-sized dioramas and recreations of what...
6-chōme-11-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
2-chōme-1-31 Yukinoshita, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-8588, Japan
Along with the Great Buddha (Kamakura Daibutsu), the Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shinto shrine attracts hundreds of visitors each day in Kamakura (Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan). The rituals for seeking good fortune are many. These ema—wooden votive...
2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taitō, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan
Touring Tokyo via Rickshaw is something I never thought I would do. For whatever reason it always seemed wrong to have a man standing where a horse would be in other cultures. But then again, every country is different and I soon learned that this...
2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 111-0032, Japan
Both Tokyo's largest and oldest Buddhist temple, Senso-ji is one of the city's must see sights. The streets leading to Senso-ji are filled with souvenir shops where you can find tapestries, kimonos, kitschy key chains, and finger foods....
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
1 Chome-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
This is an absolute gem of a restaurant with two branches in Nishi-azabu and in Roppongi-ichome in the Mori Sengokuyama Hills complex next to the Swedish Embassy. While the eclectic cuisine, expertly prepared by ex-Roy’s executive chef...
1-chōme-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
Michelin-decorated chefs oversee three of the 10 restaurants at this newly rebuilt, 290-room hotel, which overlooks the Imperial Gardens in Tokyo. The dark-wood Royal Bar serves classic martinis. From $570. 81/(0) 3-3211-5211. This appeared in the...
8 Chome-6-8 Ginza, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0061, Japan
I’m going to drop all pretenses and just come out and say this—this is the best steak in the world. Hands-down. Seriously, nothing else even comes close. Even Wagyu (as in true Japanese beef—not that horrible simulacrum pawned off on ignorant...
Japan, 〒106-0041 Tokyo, Minato, 麻布台3丁目1-5 麻布台ヒノキビル1F
Sure, there are lots of breakfast places in Tokyo that may make better versions of specific dishes, but there very few (indeed, if any) that offer the sheer variety as the selection of morning grub available at Suji’s, located next to the Russian...
