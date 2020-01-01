Japan
A circular doorway leading into Meigetsu-in temple in Kita-kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, is part of a temple founded in 1383 and belonging to the Rinzai sect of Buddhism. On the grounds there is a gorgeous Japanese rock garden with lines and...
Ohara, Isumi, Chiba 298-0004, Japan
Ohara is a small town known for its fishing port (in fact, roughly 60 percent of all of the ise-ebi, or Japanese spiny lobster, caught in Japan comes from Ohara Port). It is about a 1 1/2 hour train ride from Tokyo Station on the Wakashio express....
Higashiyama, Gotemba, Shizuoka 412-0024, Japan
This Golden Buddha statue sits inside the main structure of Nipponzan-Myōhōji temple on the grounds of Gotenba Peace Park in Gotenba, Shizuoka Prefecture. Mt. Fuji is visible in the background. The Peace Park is an interesting blend of different...
Yurakucho, Chiyoda, Tokyo 100-0006, Japan
Under the tracks of the Yamanote line train, running from Tokyo to Shinbashi stations, you'll find hidden, unique dining experiences. Down here locals serve everything from specialty Japanese cuisines to unique international tastes—Thai, French,...
1-chōme-12-1 Yokoami, Sumida City, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
A stone lantern and stepping stones on the grounds of Kyu-yasuda Teien (former Yasuda Gardens) in Ryogoku, Tokyo. This is a small Japanese garden located behind the Kokugikan (sumo hall) in Ryogoku that was once owned by Zenjiro Yasuda, founder of...
1 Chome-4-4 Rokkenmachi, Kawagoe, Saitama 350-0041, Japan
Kawagoe is a small city in Saitama Prefecture located roughly half an hour from Ikebukuro by express train on the Tobu Tojo line. It is known for its well-preserved kura (storehouses) dating back to the Edo period. The Kawagoe Matsuri Kaikan...
Mount Nokogiri, Motona, Kyonan, Awa District, Chiba 299-1901, Japan
Trademark notch at the top of Nokogiriyama ("Saw Mountain") near Futtsu in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The mountain features a distinctive sawtoothed profile of a Japanese saw, due in part to the mountain's history as a stone quarry during the Edo...
2549-5 Yumoto, Nikko, Tochigi 321-1662, Japan
These little wooden structures house pumps that send piping-hot water from sulphur hot springs to the many inns and B&Bs dotting the area around Oku-nikko, a picturesque resort town located in the mountains of Nikko. It's a fantastic overnight...
Japan, 〒110-0005 Tōkyō-to, Taitō-ku, Ueno, 4 Chome−7−８ アメ横センタービル３F
Here is tako (octopus) for sale at one of the many merchant stalls dotting the Ame-yoko shopping street in Ueno, Tokyo. Ameyoko (アメ横) is a busy market street along the Yamanote Line tracks between Okachimachi and Ueno Stations. The name "Ameyoko"...
Lake Chūzenji, Chugushi, Nikko, Tochigi 321-1661, Japan
The Chuzenji Temple in Oku-nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, was originally founded in 784 by a Buddhist monk known as Shodo-shonin and is located on the shore of Lake Chuzenji, which is approximately 1,300 meters above sea level. In the middle of the...
1 Chome-21 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan
Stray from the path to some more modern and atmospheric shopping. Here bolts of silk are displayed for sale at one of the many kimono shops lining the Shin-nakamise covered shopping pavilion in front of the iconic Senjoji Temple. If you're...
2-chōme-3-6 Aomi, Koto City, Tōkyō-to 135-0064, Japan
The Geo-cosmos global atmospheric display in the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) is located in Odaiba, Tokyo. Geo-cosmos is the world's first large-scale spherical OLED screen, measuring over 19 feet in diameter, and...
1121 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa 250-0407, Japan
This is the view inside the Symphonic Sculpture by Gabriel Loire at the Hakone Open Air Museum (彫刻の森 in Japanese) in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The museum opened in 1969 as the first open-air art museum in Japan. The spectacular grounds,...
3-chōme-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
409 Yamanouchi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 247-0062, Japan
This is a stone statue of Buddha (jizou in Japanese) positioned in front of a withered tree on the grounds of Engakuji Temple in Kita-kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The large temple complex comprises 18 temples and was founded in 1282 by a...
４丁目-7-35 Shibakōen, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan
Zojoji Temple is the main temple of the Jodo (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, built on its current site in 1598 as the shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa’s family temple. Adjacent to the iconic Tokyo Tower, the temple’s main areas consist of the...
1072 Amatsu, Kamogawa, Chiba 299-5503, Japan
The Torii Arch reaches skyward on a small islet off the Pacific coast of Amatsu-kominato in the Boso Peninsula of Chiba. I came across this after walking around the breakwater of the fishing port located in front of Tanjoji Temple, birthplace of...
The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel (首都圏外郭放水路), also known as the G-Cans Project, is an underground water infrastructure project in Kasukabe, Saitama. It is the world's largest underground floodwater diversion facility, built...
2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 163-8001, Japan
View of Tokyo at dusk as seen from the 54th floor observation deck of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Nishi-shinjuku. Admission to the observatory is free and well worth it for a fantastic, sweeping view of the Tokyo skyline.
7 Chome Odorinishi, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0042, Japan
One of the highlights we wanted to see in Sapporo was the White Illumination event in Sapporo in the winter. Odori Park, which is a whole12-block stretch of park that serves as a central landmark of Sapporo, is lit up using thousands of light...
2-chōme-11-36 Miyanosawa 2 Jō, Nishi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 063-0052, Japan
I love chocolate factories. When I was a kid, I used to watch musical entitled Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. I also visited a local chocolate factory as part of a school field trip and I remember warm sweet smell of chocolates and us...
Japan, 〒064-0805 Hokkaidō, Sapporo-shi, Chūō-ku, Minami 5 Jōnishi, 3 Chome, 南５条西３丁目
Enter Ramen Alley near Susukino station and shoulder up to the counter at Aji No Karyu. This small shop seats about 20 and serves up Sapporo-style miso ramen, distinct for the addition of a large slice of butter combined with the thin slices of ...
Japan, 〒060-8703 Hokkaido, Sapporo, Chūō-ku, Ōdōrinishi, 12-chōme, 第3合同庁舎内
Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, doesn't appeal as a place to visit for a peaceful and relaxing time. Sure enough, the fifth largest city in Japan was bustling when I got there. So in order to photograph scenes of tranquility, I got up early one...
9-chōme-2-10 Kita 7 Jōhigashi, Higashi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 065-0007, Japan
One of the popular dishes that originated in Hokkaido is the Jingisukan, which is lamb bbq or mutton bbq. Instead of the usual open grill on charcoal used in western barbeques, the Japanese use a non-smoke pan like the one in the photo, sometimes...
1274 Miyanomori, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 064-0958, Japan
Coming from a tropical country, it was interesting for me to explore the unfamiliar world of winter sports in one of the actual Olympic sites. Mt. Okura was one of the venues for the 1972 Olympics and home to ski jumping events. Today, it holds an...
1-chōme-2-1 Kashiwadaiminami, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-8765, Japan
This may look like a typical outlet mall in the US, but this photo of a mini food truck was actually taken in Chitose, near the international airport in Sapporo, Japan. Most of the shops are actually Western brands and thus the look of the US...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
It's quite a surprise to see a working chocolate factory in an airport, and Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, has one: the Royce' Chocolate World. You can view the process from finish to end along the stretch of the terminal. They have...
Bibi, Chitose, Hokkaido 066-0012, Japan
Curious at the clear tube of yellow balls that looked like a can of tennis balls, I had to get one of these interesting Hokkaido desserts. I was on my way back home, and was at the Chitose Airport when I saw this in one of the refrigerated...
2 Chome Kita 5 Jonishi, Chuo, Sapporo, Hokkaido 060-0005, Japan
Sapporo JR Station is the central railway station of the city of Sapporo. We stayed in a hotel near this area, so it was really convenient. JR Tower sits at the top of the station, which houses one of the best observation decks to see Sapporo at...
Japan, 〒060-0062 Hokkaido, Sapporo, Chūō-ku, Minami 2 Jōnishi, 5-chōme, 南2・3条西1～7丁目
I love going to shopping streets around the world and in Sapporo, they have Tanukikoji Shopping Arcade, which is a ten block stretch of covered pedestrian passageway surrounded by stores, restaurants, clubs, amusement centers and even a capsule...
Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan
As we drove past one of the streets of Sapporo, red light flashed, and we stopped at an intersection. I was panning my camera and suddenly stopped when I saw this interesting looking window. I was trying to figure out what they were from afar, but...
