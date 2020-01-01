5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0045, Japan

The Toyosu Market (formerly the inner market at Tsukiji) is the world's largest wholesale seafood market, with more than 2,000 tons of seafood moving through it daily. At its new (and far more modern) location, there's also a separate building for...