Japan
Collected by India Stanton
1 Chome-1-１０ Aomi, Koto, Tokyo 135-0064, Japan
Everyone knows Japan is famous for certain things—sushi, geisha, Mt. Fuji, samurai and ninja, Godzilla, and of course giant robots. And in Tokyo, even the latter is real—at least, life-sized mockups of them are. A great place to see one is Odaiba,...
2-chōme-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 163-8001, Japan
View of Tokyo at dusk as seen from the 54th floor observation deck of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Nishi-shinjuku. Admission to the observatory is free and well worth it for a fantastic, sweeping view of the Tokyo skyline.
４丁目-7-35 Shibakōen, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan
Zojoji Temple is the main temple of the Jodo (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, built on its current site in 1598 as the shogun Ieyasu Tokugawa’s family temple. Adjacent to the iconic Tokyo Tower, the temple’s main areas consist of the...
2-chōme-10-1 Yūrakuchō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0006, Japan
Koji, a volunteer for Tokyo Free Guide, knew only that I wanted to experience something in the city related to food. Instead of taking me to the Tsukiji fish market, he led me to a shopping mall in the Ginza neighborhood. We descended into the...
Japan, 〒107-6290 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Akasaka, ９丁目7−６ 東京ミッドタウン・ガーデン内
21_21 Design Sight is a museum designed by one of Japan's most famous contemporary architects, Tadao Ando. The naturally lit space, of which some 80 percent is underground, is home to Japan's first design museum. The simple lines of the building's...
5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0045, Japan
The Toyosu Market (formerly the inner market at Tsukiji) is the world's largest wholesale seafood market, with more than 2,000 tons of seafood moving through it daily. At its new (and far more modern) location, there's also a separate building for...
Japan, 〒110-0005 Tōkyō-to, Taitō-ku, Ueno, 4 Chome−7−８ アメ横センタービル３F
Here is tako (octopus) for sale at one of the many merchant stalls dotting the Ame-yoko shopping street in Ueno, Tokyo. Ameyoko (アメ横) is a busy market street along the Yamanote Line tracks between Okachimachi and Ueno Stations. The name "Ameyoko"...
6 Chome-9-5 Ginza, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0061, Japan
Uniqlo is the affordable and stylish brand of Japan. They sell men's and women's clothing and they excel at the basics: cotton tees, plaid shirts, underwear, sundresses, and jeans. The Uniqlo flagship store is located on Ginza's Chuo Dori amidst...
7-9 Uguisudanichō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 150-0032, Japan
Japanese architects clearly have a thing for spaceships; perhaps it’s the heavy anime/manga influence they’ve been inundated with since childhood, but whatever the reason many buildings in Tokyo abound with sci-fi accents and flair. A neat example...
Japan, 〒299-4623 Chiba-ken, Isumi-shi, Misakichōnakadaki, 千葉県いすみ市岬町中滝1747
Nestled in an enchanting forest only an hour away from the heart of Tokyo, The Enclave is a unique private dining experience offering sophisticated fusion cuisine in an intimate at-home setting on the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture’s Bousou...
68 Fukakusa Yabunouchichō, Fushimi-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 612-0882, Japan
Fushimi Inari Taisha on Inariyama mountain is dedicated to the Shinto gods of rice and sake, but Inari is also the god of merchants and that brings a lot of businesspeople to worship here. Everyone else stops by to see the thousands...
Japan, 〒135-0091 Tōkyō-to, Minato City, Daiba, 2-chōme−3−１ トレードピアお台場 １Ｆ
Even if you only have a few days in Tokyo, I recommend taking the boat to Odaiba. The boat itself looks like a futuristic James Bond space vessel. Catch the boat from Asakusa (the area famous for Senso-ji, Tokyo's large Buddhist temple) and take...
Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
The Tokyo skyline from Rainbow Bridge is a must see while visiting Tokyo. The trip across the bridge can take a few hours by foot or just have your camera ready to take some beautiful shots while driving across this beautiful bridge.
The options for excellent sushi in Tokyo are abundant, but one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the city's freshest catch is at a kaitenzushi restaurant. At kaitenzushi, conveyor belt sushi, plates glide past with classic options like maguro...
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
1072 Amatsu, Kamogawa, Chiba 299-5503, Japan
The Torii Arch reaches skyward on a small islet off the Pacific coast of Amatsu-kominato in the Boso Peninsula of Chiba. I came across this after walking around the breakwater of the fishing port located in front of Tanjoji Temple, birthplace of...
The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel (首都圏外郭放水路), also known as the G-Cans Project, is an underground water infrastructure project in Kasukabe, Saitama. It is the world's largest underground floodwater diversion facility, built...
As one might expect from the country that’s home to such camera manufacturing giants as Nikon, Canon, and Sony, Japan enjoys an extremely well-developed photography culture. This legacy, when combined with the Japanese obsession with quality and...
Japan, 〒299-4623 Chiba-ken, Isumi-shi, Misakichōnakadaki, 鮨処切通
It practically goes without saying that as the birthplace of sushi, Japan is home to the world’s best. Likewise, just about everyone around the world who enjoys consuming the flesh of raw fish knows that with this level of quality, prices are...
Shimohonnojimaecho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8091, Japan
9 hours was one of the coolest capsule hotels I have seen. My Japanese friend recommended it to me while I was in Kyoto and it was awesome. Felt a little space-agey but I had so much room to move and didn't feel claustrophobic one bit. Saw a...
The Japanese have a proverb: "He who climbs Mount Fuji once is a wise man, he who climbs it twice is a fool." And after doing so I understand why; and it's something you must do in your life. Standing on the top of Mt. Fuji makes you realize how...
1-chōme-1-10 Ōtemachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, 730-0051, Japan
I've visited many battlefields and war memorials but nothing felt as surreal as visiting Hiroshima, where the USA dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan. The bomb exploded over the Atomic Dome, as it is known today that very strange day. Amazing...
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Geisha have an interesting perception in history. People think of them as earlier versions of courtesans, but the geisha profession began in the 1750-60′s as an occupation and were actually prohibited from sexual acts. Otherwise they would have...
Ainokura, Nanto, Toyama, Japan
Ainokura Village, located outside Toyama, is a unique cultural experience. Designated a World Heritage site in 1995, it is home to over 80 residents. Because families still live and farm on the land visitors are asked to be respectful. The village...
Japan, 〒900-0034 Okinawa, Naha, Higashimachi, 4−６ 東壱番館B1
Okinawan folk music is called Ryukyu minyo. The archipelago’s top minyo joint, Shimaumui, is owned by the islands’ most famous traditional singer, Misako Oshiro, who regales mostly elderly patrons in her basement bar. Her music often features...
