Japan, 〒150-0001 Tōkyō-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingūmae, 3 Chome−15−８ シャンブル15 1F

Tokyo is replete with tiny, cool boutiques specializing in everything from rare toys to carved owl figurines (to be honest, I still haven’t quite figured out how the latter stays in business, but it must have an established customer base since the...