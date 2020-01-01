Japan 2016
Collected by Lika Takahashi
Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Shibuya is a center of Japanese fashion, culture, color, noise, and light. Harajuku girls? They're in Shibuya. Manga? Find it in Shibuya. Biggest scramble crossing in the world? Sit at the Starbucks in Shibuya and marvel at the madness below. You...
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
5 Chome-2-1 Tsukiji, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0045, Japan
The Toyosu Market (formerly the inner market at Tsukiji) is the world's largest wholesale seafood market, with more than 2,000 tons of seafood moving through it daily. At its new (and far more modern) location, there's also a separate building for...
1-1 Yoyogikamizonochō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 151-8557, Japan
The serenity of the Meiji Jingu Shrine is a notable contrast to the crowds of Harajuku hipsters just beyond the giant torii gates. The Shinto shrine complex, which was dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken in 1920, is inside a forest that...
Minato, Tokyo 105-0000, Japan
The Tokyo skyline from Rainbow Bridge is a must see while visiting Tokyo. The trip across the bridge can take a few hours by foot or just have your camera ready to take some beautiful shots while driving across this beautiful bridge.
5 Chome-2 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0045, Japan
Fresh anago eel battered and deep-fried until crispy. The tempura anago is then dipped into a savory soy broth and placed over a steaming bowl of rice. Tenfusa Tsukiji 5-2-1, Building #6
104-0061, Japan
This glitzy shopping district in the city center is home to department stores and shopping malls like Ginza Six and Tokyu Ginza Plaza. There are many Michelin-starred restaurants for sushi, tempura, and kaiseki, as well as classic bars such as...
6-chōme-10-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-6108, Japan
Watching the sunset from Roppongi Hills was my favorite Tokyo experience. We bought tickets to the Mori Art Museum, which included entrance to the observation deck on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower. We payed 1500 yen ($17) for the museum and...
Take the train to Shibuya Station and exit at Hachiko. Look up to find that old familiar Starbuck's sign. Grab another cup of green tea and head to the second floor to observe the organized chaos of pedestrians crossing from all directions from...
3-chōme-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
Japan, 〒135-0091 Tōkyō-to, Minato City, Daiba, 2-chōme−3−１ トレードピアお台場 １Ｆ
Even if you only have a few days in Tokyo, I recommend taking the boat to Odaiba. The boat itself looks like a futuristic James Bond space vessel. Catch the boat from Asakusa (the area famous for Senso-ji, Tokyo's large Buddhist temple) and take...
6-chōme-11-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
7 Chome-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 106-8558, Japan
For some travelers, what comes to mind first when they think of Japan is tales of samurai and shoguns, centuries-old temples, and the tea ceremony and kabuki. For others, however, what makes the country most exciting is its contemporary art,...
1 Chome-1-１０ Aomi, Koto, Tokyo 135-0064, Japan
Everyone knows Japan is famous for certain things—sushi, geisha, Mt. Fuji, samurai and ninja, Godzilla, and of course giant robots. And in Tokyo, even the latter is real—at least, life-sized mockups of them are. A great place to see one is Odaiba,...
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−10−９ 三経２８ビル １階
If you’re out partying until the wee hours of the morning, chances are that sooner or later your appetite is bound to catch up with your thirst for excitement and you’ll find yourself jonesing for some grub. Depending upon where you live back...
Japan, 〒105-0014 Tokyo, Minato, Shiba, ２丁目26−１ I・SMARTビル 1F・2F
A paragon of the Tokyo burger movement is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood near Shiba Park. Munch’s Burger Shack is now a far cry from its humble beginnings as a food truck that served burgers to office workers in the business districts...
1-1 Hamarikyūteien, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0046, Japan
Hamarikyu Gardens is a 250,165-square-meter landscaped garden built on the site of a 17th-century game reserve owned by the Tokugawa family and located adjacent to Tokyo Bay. The garden features a variety of native flora and fauna, including...
Japan, 〒101-0025 Tōkyō-to, Chiyoda-ku, Kanda Sakumachō, 1 Chome−1−６−５ アキバ・トリム 3Ｆ
Muji reigns supreme in clean Japanese design. Muji sells clothes, home goods, and furniture and has a deliberately simple approach to the way they design their products. The clean and pure design of Muji products has made it a beloved brand both...
２丁目-4-8 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 135-0091, Japan
Tokyo’s modern design and architecture embraces originality. Odaiba houses many of Tokyo’s ultramodern structures most notably Fuji TV Building, resembling an erector set with its steel geometric design and Tokyo Big Sight, reminiscent of an alien...
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−14−７ アロービル１F
Inakaya East is a high-end Japanese restaurant specializing in robatayaki (“fireside cooking”), which is a form of traditional Japanese barbeque that originated in Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan hundreds of years ago. At Inakaya (which...
Japan, 〒169-0072 Tōkyō-to, Shinjuku-ku, Ōkubo, 1 Chome−4, 新宿区大久保１丁目４−２０ グロウハイム 2F
The Japanese love fried chicken (and really, who doesn’t?), and Tokyo offers any number of variations of this deliciously crunchy, batter-dipped staple of comfort food, from home-grown karaage and chicken tatsuta to KFC (which the locals associate...
11 Naitōmachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tōkyō-to 160-0014, Japan
The Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is a gorgeous park that's just a short walk from Shinjuku Station. There are several gardens within the space, including a formal French one, an English landscape garden, and a traditional Japanese design. While...
1 Chome-9 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 100-0005, Japan
Japan has some of the fastest, most reliable trains in the world. One measure of how much locals appreciate them is the glee in kids' faces when a Shinkansen glides past their commuter train. Or they line up in front of the sloped nose of a parked...
1 Chome-9-１ Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-6701, Japan
1 Chome-５−４ Kōjimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 102-0083, Japan
Bain Douche is one of several sento (public baths) that are located in the vicinity of the perimeter of the Imperial Palace. For a small fee (usually around 4-500 yen), you can avail yourself of the well-equipped bathing facilities that include...
2 Chome-3-1 Asakusa, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 111-0032, Japan
The colorful Asakusa district is a laid-back, fun, colorful neighborhood where you can buy crappy kitsch and kitschy crap (there are a lot of kitchenware shops, for some reason). Asakusa is also home to Tokyo's most well-known temples and 45...
1 Chome-4-1 Yokoami, Sumida-ku, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
An impressive dichotomy of massive modern architecture on the outside and a subdued, scholarly-yet-approachable atmosphere on the inside, this tribute to the history of Tokyo houses a large number of life-sized dioramas and recreations of what...
