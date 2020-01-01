Japan
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
I'd really love to go to Japan. Here are some of the things that I'd do.
Save Place
3-chōme-2-9 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-8336, Japan
In the outer market of Tsukiji, I bought a knife at this amazing shop and the experience stuck with me. Any cook knows a great knife makes all the difference, and here they have such a vast variety of knives, at various prices, that anyone can...
Save Place
Japan, 〒604-8054 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nakagyō-ku, Higashiuoyachō, 富小路通四条上る西大文字町609番地
Nishiki is Kyoto's main food market and it is a delight for foodies. I spent a week in Kyoto and visited every day (sometimes more than once)! Inside the market is a temple, and before refrigeration, the temple was the source of cold water....
Save Place
Narita, Chiba, Japan
What do you do with a nine-hour layover in Japan? Take the train one stop to downtown Narita, and eat your way around town. I was surprised by how lovely this city was, especially for being so close to the airport. The little cobblestone streets...
Save Place
1-chōme-8-20 Ōmachi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0007, Japan
During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo, about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea")....
Save Place
Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
You can spend a lot of money on food in Tokyo. Or you can spend a little. And get food shaped like a fish and filled with delicious sweet bean paste.Andthesmiling woman who'swhipping up those tasty little fish, called taiyaki,might even give your...
Save Place
68 Fukakusa Yabunouchichō, Fushimi-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 612-0882, Japan
Fushimi Inari Taisha on Inariyama mountain is dedicated to the Shinto gods of rice and sake, but Inari is also the god of merchants and that brings a lot of businesspeople to worship here. Everyone else stops by to see the thousands...
Save Place
Narita, Chiba, Japan
During a nine-hour layover, I took the train one stop to lovely downtown Narita and ate my way around town. I happened to be there on the Sunday before New Year's, when everyone came to the temple to make wishes for the upcoming year. The streets...
Save Place
104-0061, Japan
This glitzy shopping district in the city center is home to department stores and shopping malls like Ginza Six and Tokyu Ginza Plaza. There are many Michelin-starred restaurants for sushi, tempura, and kaiseki, as well as classic bars such as...
Save Place
2-chōme-10-1 Yūrakuchō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0006, Japan
Koji, a volunteer for Tokyo Free Guide, knew only that I wanted to experience something in the city related to food. Instead of taking me to the Tsukiji fish market, he led me to a shopping mall in the Ginza neighborhood. We descended into the...
Save Place
キャニオンプラザ大須賀 B103, ２丁目-２２-6 高円寺北 杉並区 東京都 166-0002, Japan
The twang of a Dobro or rhythmic picking on a banjo may be the last sounds a traveler expects to hear in Asia. Welcome to the wonderful world of Japanese bluegrass, which astounds roots-music lovers with its dedication to authenticity. To journey...
Save Place
4-chōme-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo City, Tōkyō-to 113-0022, Japan
Ameyayokocho The open-air stalls underneath the train tracks were once a haven for criminal transactions. Today they’re a paradise for bargain-hunters looking for such essentials as green tea and dried fish. Don’t miss the labyrinthine underground...
Save Place
Yanaka, Taito City, Tokyo 110-0001, Japan
On the east side of Tokyo, travelers can experience the city’s frenetic spirit. In the Ameyayokocho neighborhood, you’ll find seedy-looking love hotels, pachinko parlors, and chatty street vendors. When the chaos becomes too intense, escapeto...
Save Place
3-chōme-3-21 Ikenohata, Taito City, Tōkyō-to 110-0008, Japan
At the Suigetsu Hotel Ohgaisou—located on the site of Meiji-era novelist Mori Ogai’s home—details include Japanese-style rooms with tatami floors, cypress and marble tubs, and a gardenrestaurant. —Marie Doezema This appeared in the...
Save Place
Japan, 〒110-0001 Tōkyō-to, Taito City, Yanaka, 6-chōme−1−２３ 柏湯跡
An art gallery in a former public bathhouse, Scai presents rotating exhibits of international and Japanese artists, including Anish Kapoor and Shinko Okuhara. —Marie Doezema
Save Place
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
If Manhattan’s famous music club CBGB were reimagined by a Japanese food fiend, the result would be Tatemichiya. The izakaya, or Japanese-style tapas bar, in Tokyo’s Daikanyama neighborhood, is the brainchild of punk-music fanatic Yoshiyuki Okada....
Save Place
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
Save Place
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
Save Place
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever