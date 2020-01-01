Jamaica
Collected by Vlatka Vidacek
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
Morgans Pass, Jamaica
This 12-cottage luxury hotel, 3,100 feet up in the Blue Mountains, is Jamaica without the beaches. It is the Jamaica of misty mornings, cool, cuddle-worthy evenings, and a musical heritage recognized worldwide. First as a private estate belonging...
Port Royal, Jamaica
Port Royal, once known as the wickedest city on earth and the Sodom of the New World, revels in its pirate past. The once-great city, now a fishing port, was at its height in the 1600s, when numerous brothels and drinking establishments...
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Rick's is probably the most touristy spot in all of Jamaica, but there's a reason it's listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, so don't miss experiencing it at least once. Get there around 4 p.m. to avoid the crush of tour bus...
Rose Hall Road, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
While Jamaica has several "great houses"—former plantation houses—the Rose Hall Great House, outside Montego Bay, is one of its most visited. Set on beautiful grounds towering over the Caribbean, this 19th-century Georgian home was once owned by...
Located across the way from Half Moon Resort, Sugar Mill Restaurant is set on the grounds of an old plantation. Couples and small groups dine at candlelit tables either on a covered terrace or out on the lawn, and the splashing of the mill's...
Coral Gardens Ave, Jamaica
Cooked in an open pit over pimento wood, the jerk preparations here are all authentic and—according to most locals—the best on the island. Traditionally spiced chicken and pork, as well as a less fiery fish version, served in a tin...
When inKingston, make time for a stop at Devon House, a grand 1891 Georgian mansionthat wasbuiltfor George Stiebel, Jamaica's firstnon-white millionaire. The lovely upright house and its 11 surrounding acres are now protected as a National...
Main Street, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Opened in 1950, the Jamaica Inn is one of the oldest and most gracefully aged of the classic Jamaica luxury resorts. It sits on its own private beach, which is rare in Jamaica, and each of the 52 suites and cottages has a Caribbean view. It is a...
Blue Hole Road, Jamaica
You’ll more than likely gasp when you first glimpse this 180-foot-deep, jade- and sapphire-colored body of water surrounded by verdant rain forest. Though you can spot it from the road as you drive along Port Antonio's east coast, the Blue...
