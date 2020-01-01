Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jamaica

Collected by Abigail Klode
List View
Map View
Save Place

Geejam

This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Jamaica Inn

Main Street, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Opened in 1950, the Jamaica Inn is one of the oldest and most gracefully aged of the classic Jamaica luxury resorts. It sits on its own private beach, which is rare in Jamaica, and each of the 52 suites and cottages has a Caribbean view. It is a...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Treasure Beach

Treasure Beach, Jamaica
I have yet to see more than two people at once on Treasure Beach's wide black sand stretches. The sea here is no less stunning, and you'll spot plenty of birds complementing this charming scenery of fishing villages spread out along the coast....
More Details >
Save Place

Mount Edge

A delightful, friendly, and rustic lodge perched atop mountains, Mount Edge is a perfect getaway for a quick weekend. Pick from among a series of no-frills, clean wooden cottages tucked in the hills, with spectacular balcony views of the hills and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Fern Gully

A3, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
One of the most romantic drives in Jamaica takes you just outside Ocho Rios and onto the A3 highway, through "Fern Gully": a stunning three-mile gorge surrounded by sky-scraping, 30-foot fern trees. You’ll feel as if you’re on a completely...
More Details >
Save Place

Little Bay Beach

New Hope, Jamaica
An often overlooked fishing village located just 10 miles south of Negril, Little Bay’s small, crescent-shaped shores and white sands will tug at your inner beach bum. There are a couple of local guesthouse options in these parts, and not much...
More Details >
Save Place

Jake's

Calabash Bay P A, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth 00000, Jamaica
Green might be a buzzword for some, but it’s the rootstock of Jake’s, the 49-room Bohemian hideaway on Jamaica’s Treasure Beach. Sprung from the fertile imagination of owner-artist Sally Henzell and established as a restaurant in 1991, Jake’s has...
More Details >
Save Place

Silver Sands Beach

Duncans, Jamaica
Located in the small town of Duncans Bay, off the North Coast Highway, Silver Sands is easily in the top three most breathtaking beaches in Jamaica. A half-mile long, the beach is flanked by cliffs, the water is sparkling clear and the sand...
More Details >
Save Place

Glistening Waters Restaurant and Marina

Jamaica
Adventurous souls should plan on a moonlit dip in the bioluminescent Glistening Waters, also known as Luminous Lagoon. Boats leave from a marina, located an hour north of Montego Bay, on scheduled night tours. As your tour boat...
More Details >
Save Place

Long Bay

Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
More Details >
Save Place

Accompong Town

Accompong Maroon, Jamaica
You won’t regret a visit to Accompong Town, an authentic Maroon village in the hills of Cockpit Country. The Maroons, descendants of enslaved West Africans first brought to Jamaica by the Spanish, fought British slaveholders—by...
More Details >
Save Place

Konoko Falls and Park

Ocho Rios, Jamaica
If you’re looking for a break from the beach and the noise, head to Konoko Falls Park (formerly known as Coyaba River Garden) for a quiet picnic, swim, and nature walk through beautifully manicured gardens. The Mahoe tiered...
More Details >
Save Place

Rose Hall Great House

Rose Hall Road, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
While Jamaica has several "great houses"—former plantation houses—the Rose Hall Great House, outside Montego Bay, is one of its most visited. Set on beautiful grounds towering over the Caribbean, this 19th-century Georgian home was once owned by...
More Details >
Save Place

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Cheeca Lodge & Spa

81801 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
Cheeca Lodge manages to be upscale and relaxed at the same time. This duality is perhaps best embodied in Cheeca’s flagship restaurant Atlantic’s Edge, which offers a refreshed take on island cuisine (like the roasted red snapper with...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World