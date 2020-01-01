Jamaica
Collected by Abigail Klode
This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
Main Street, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Opened in 1950, the Jamaica Inn is one of the oldest and most gracefully aged of the classic Jamaica luxury resorts. It sits on its own private beach, which is rare in Jamaica, and each of the 52 suites and cottages has a Caribbean view. It is a...
Treasure Beach, Jamaica
I have yet to see more than two people at once on Treasure Beach's wide black sand stretches. The sea here is no less stunning, and you'll spot plenty of birds complementing this charming scenery of fishing villages spread out along the coast....
A delightful, friendly, and rustic lodge perched atop mountains, Mount Edge is a perfect getaway for a quick weekend. Pick from among a series of no-frills, clean wooden cottages tucked in the hills, with spectacular balcony views of the hills and...
A3, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
One of the most romantic drives in Jamaica takes you just outside Ocho Rios and onto the A3 highway, through "Fern Gully": a stunning three-mile gorge surrounded by sky-scraping, 30-foot fern trees. You’ll feel as if you’re on a completely...
New Hope, Jamaica
An often overlooked fishing village located just 10 miles south of Negril, Little Bay’s small, crescent-shaped shores and white sands will tug at your inner beach bum. There are a couple of local guesthouse options in these parts, and not much...
Calabash Bay P A, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth 00000, Jamaica
Green might be a buzzword for some, but it’s the rootstock of Jake’s, the 49-room Bohemian hideaway on Jamaica’s Treasure Beach. Sprung from the fertile imagination of owner-artist Sally Henzell and established as a restaurant in 1991, Jake’s has...
Duncans, Jamaica
Located in the small town of Duncans Bay, off the North Coast Highway, Silver Sands is easily in the top three most breathtaking beaches in Jamaica. A half-mile long, the beach is flanked by cliffs, the water is sparkling clear and the sand...
Jamaica
Adventurous souls should plan on a moonlit dip in the bioluminescent Glistening Waters, also known as Luminous Lagoon. Boats leave from a marina, located an hour north of Montego Bay, on scheduled night tours. As your tour boat...
Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
Accompong Maroon, Jamaica
You won’t regret a visit to Accompong Town, an authentic Maroon village in the hills of Cockpit Country. The Maroons, descendants of enslaved West Africans first brought to Jamaica by the Spanish, fought British slaveholders—by...
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
If you’re looking for a break from the beach and the noise, head to Konoko Falls Park (formerly known as Coyaba River Garden) for a quiet picnic, swim, and nature walk through beautifully manicured gardens. The Mahoe tiered...
Rose Hall Road, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
While Jamaica has several "great houses"—former plantation houses—the Rose Hall Great House, outside Montego Bay, is one of its most visited. Set on beautiful grounds towering over the Caribbean, this 19th-century Georgian home was once owned by...
