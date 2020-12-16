Jackson's Best Adventures
Collected by Afar Magazine
The town of Jackson, Wyoming draws adventurers of many kinds. Celebrities seek solitude, skiers stake out perfect powder, and wildlife lovers flock to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Jackson is home to world-class restaurants and resorts, but jeans and cowboy boots are welcome at all of them.
At this bottle shop–cum–tapas bar, the wood-planked ceiling and metal accents give off the vibe of an elegant tasting room. Celebrate the holidays with a custom flight of prosecco, brut rosé, and lambrusco. 200 W. Broadway, (307) 739-9463.
You can get closer to nature without roughing it at the Fireside Resort. Twenty-three modern cabins were made with reclaimed wood and built by a local company that designs RVs. Leather loungers and goose-down pillows keep things cozy. From $100....
On the crest of East Gros Ventre Butte, Amangani offers 360-degree views of the Grand Teton mountains and the Snake River Valley. The resort’s 40 suites feature fireplaces and windowside daybeds for taking in the landscape. Winter activities...
A modern American steakhouse and bar, Local offers a menu of dry-aged steaks and spicy elk sausages, with meat butchered in-house. The ski crowd piles into the bar for local microbrews, oyster shooters, and seasonal cocktails. For dinner, order...
Free ranger-led snowshoe tours take winter visitors deep into the serenity of Grand Teton National Park. Daily treks allow guests to track animals; learn about glaciers, faults, and the greater Yellowstone ecosystem; and breathe fresh mountain air...
Outfitted with leather booths, ornate chandeliers, and velvet wallpaper, the Rose draws outdoorsy hipsters for old school and modern cocktails. Almost too pretty to sip, the Ty Webb blends Hendrick’s gin, cucumber shrub, Darjeeling tea syrup, egg...
Located slopeside at Teton Village, the LEED-certified Hotel Terra Jackson Hole is convenient and green. Clean energy sources provide electricity, and the hotel uses efficient heating and cooling systems. From $135. (307) 739-4000.
With an ambience reminiscent of a laid-back house party, the Teton Mountain Lodge bar and restaurant is a favorite meeting spot near the slopes. Order the spicy margarita, made with jalapeño-infused tequila, muddled citrus, and a choice of lime,...
A men’s shop in the village at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wool & Whiskey sells bottle openers with handles made of antlers, Stanley flasks, and such wool accessories as the Lonerock Duffel Bag from Pendleton’s Portland Collection. After...
