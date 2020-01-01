Where are you going?
Jackson, wyoming

Collected by Stacey Kinzer
Snake River Brewery & Restaurant

265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Phelps Lake

Phelps Lake, Wyoming 83014, USA
Jackson Hole in the summer is one of the most beautiful places in the US and Phelps Lake in Grand Teton National Park is an example why. Hike about an hour down to the locals favorite "Jumping Rock" where you can jump 20 feet into this pristine...
Napa Valley Adventure Tours

Most people come to Napa for the wine, but the Napa Valley is also an amazing place for people who love nature and the outdoors. Napa Valley Adventure Tours offers hiking, biking, and kayaking trips around the Valley. And of course, in addition to...
Grand Teton National Park

Wyoming, USA
Having been raised on National Geographic magazines, I have always been fascinated by western landscape of America. The jagged peaks of Tetons have been on my to-see list ever since I have known the works of Ansel Adams. Last labor day weekend, my...
Brink of the Lower Falls

Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Pass through Canyon Village and take the North Rim Drive. Park at Lookout point and take the paved trail down to Brink of Lower falls. As you descend you will indulge yourself in the sounds of rushing water and the smell of fresh pine. Butterflies...
