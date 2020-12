In the fall of 2011, I spent 2 months backpacking up the eastern coast of Australia, starting in Sydney and taking a hop-on/ hop-off bus up to Cairns. I stopped in Darwin and had plans to go to the Interior and see Uluru and then head to Melbourne and along Victoria's magnificent Great Ocean Road before returning to Sydney and then back to the States. Circumstances cut my trip short, so I'm determined to finish this second leg soon!