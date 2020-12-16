"I've been everywhere, man" - Johnny Cash
Collected by Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert
1410 Waterloo, Belgium
Just south of Brussels is the town that most people think is somewhere in England - Waterloo. This is the place where Napoleon got his short little bottom kicked by the British and Prussians almost 200 years ago. Waterloo is well worth the visit...
Lisse, Netherlands
If you have the time and the weather is nice (warm and no rain), not to mention that it should be spring time (Apr-May), then there is no better way to enjoy Holland than on a bike. At this time of the year the tulip fields are in full color -...
2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
"God made the world but the Dutch created the Netherlands" goes an old saying, popular in Holland. For proof, visit Kinderdijk—19 spinning windmills in a stunning natural landscape that would be underwater were it not for Dutch ingenuity....
Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore...
Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Way back when, before Hitler decided to really terrorize Europe, he threw the villages of Garmisch and Partenkirchen together and they hosted the 1936 Winter Olympics. Berlin had the summer ones, which was the last time that a country hosted both....
99 Allée des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Cannot get enough of these old typers. This one was in one of the flea markets in Paris. Wonder what prose was written on this baby?!
Manhattan, NY 10036, USA
Summed up by the phrase, 'the city that never sleeps,' New York is electric no matter the time of day. There is always a constant buzz in the background, kind of like the hiss you once heard between songs on your favorite cassette tapes. At any...
South Moravian Region, Czechia
Some of the best wine in the world, and I am talking about the WORLD(!), is from the Czech Republic region of Moravia. Of course it doesn't get the same press as the French, Italian or even California stuff but believe me, these wines are top...
172 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006 Paris, France
Go for the scene, not the food, and enjoy the Art Deco décor and great people-watching at this buzzy Left Bank landmark. Despite a limited menu and steep prices, the place is packed day and night. Order a chocolat chaud and sit on the...
Cape Verde Islands
A place that I had never thought of visiting and probably never would have, had I not been sent there for work, is the Cape Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa. (It's not in San Francisco as the map shows, but the site wouldn't let me post...
Ciglane bb, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
As interesting as the city of Sarajevo is, the tragic side is still very evident. Many of the buildings are still bombed out from the war, with bullet holes in them and also in some signs around town. The most tragic thing however is all the grave...
Strada General Traian Moșoiu 24, Bran 507025, Romania
A few years ago I was lucky enough to make a trip into Romania, away from Bucharest with a Romanian friend. We decided to do a bit of Dracula hunting, so ended up in the town of Bran, which is close to the castle. The castle does have links with...
Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
On Lanzarote, the easternmost island of the Canaries, Spanish archipelago off the northwestern coast of Africa, there’s a volcanic semi-crater that has created a dense and salty green-colored lagoon. The lagoon has grown rich with algae and the...
Las Palmas, Spain
This very picturesque castle in Arrecife, on the Canary Island of Lanzarote reminded me very much of Castel del'Ouvo in the Bay of Naples in Italy. When I was there last week, the castle was closed - although I'm not sure if its ever opened. After...
San Bartolomé, Las Palmas, Spain
I found this little typer in the museum in the village of San Bartolome on Lanzarote. Nice to come across an American classic - a Smith-Corona. The company started in 1886 but unfortunately, thanks to those dang word processors and then computers,...
Las Palmas, Spain
Part of Lanzarote’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the 52-square-kilometer volcanic Timanfaya National Park is known for its Montañas del Fuego (Fire Mountains), where subsurface temperatures reach up to 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit (593 degrees Celsius)....
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Stride down the Canal Grande like Venetian aristocracy as your gondolier shows you the beauty of palaces like Palazzo Babarigo adorned with Murano glass mosaic, before entering the labyrinthine backwaters of the city. Hop off on street level and...
77700 Chessy, France
We would usually go to Disneyland in Paris every December when the schools here in Belgium broke for the holidays. Unfortunately this doesn't happen anymore since my daughter is away at university in Wales now. The past two years however, we went...
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
Via Ombrone, 1, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy
Where's the beef? Who cares - when you come to Orvieto the thing to eat is "porchetta" and they do it in so many different ways that you'll just have to try them all. Either hit a restaurant or just go to one of the butcher shops and try a bit of...
Piazza del Duomo, 26, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy
It was love at first sight. Everything about Orvieto is charming, with the exception of the Duomo (Cathedral) which more appropriately would be described as elegant and grand, especially the facade. Originally a thriving center of Etruscan...
Baščaršija, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cevapi is a simple snack or even full meal that is popular in Sarajevo . They're made of grilled sausages of beef or lamb and put into some pita bread along with lots of chopped onions.
Zámek 1/4, 692 01 Mikulov, Czechia
If you're a lover of wine, then forget about the Napa Valley and Bordeaux, and instead head to Moravia, located in the southern part of the Czech Republic. By all means visit the wine museum in the castle, but then head into town to enjoy a few...
I went home, back to the Jersey Shore, in October and those fews days there, it felt like an endless summer. As you can see from the photo (taken from the Convention Center), the day was full of t-shirts and shorts. Always nice to get back home...
Rakvere, Lääne-Viru County, Estonia
I visited this village and castle one cold winter's day with a couple of Estonian friends a few years ago. The town had a nice quasi-eastern european feel to it and the castle in the distance was quite impressive. It's located about 100 km east of...
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
Wies 12, 86989 Steingaden, Germany
One of the major religious landmarks along the Romantic Road, the Pilgrimage Church of Wies is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Situated between Steingaden and Wildsteig, it draws around a million people a year from all over the globe, who come...
1-chōme-1-10 Ōtemachi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, 730-0051, Japan
I've visited many battlefields and war memorials but nothing felt as surreal as visiting Hiroshima, where the USA dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan. The bomb exploded over the Atomic Dome, as it is known today that very strange day. Amazing...
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
The Grand Canal is the no-brainer must-do Venice experience, and the best way to explore the city's main thoroughfare is on a vaporetto, or water bus. For a great introduction to the area, ride the vaporetto from the railway station, at the edge...
75019 Paris, France
Just spent the weekend in Paris and to get a good deal on a hotel, I chose one that was not exactly downtown but near Porte de Vincennes. Well I got quite a treat when I rounded the corner to find the place and saw this old building covered in...
Nuenen, Netherlands
Well, not actually in this house or windmill but in the town where it is located - Neunen, in the southern part of the Netherlands. He only spent 2 years here, living in the town while his father was the local vicar. (Vincent was later a vicar in...
090 01 Kapišová, Slovakia
In the spring while in Presov, we decided to rent a car and go discover a bit of the country. The goal was to visit several of the old wooden churches and then make our way up to Dukla, on the border with Poland. While trying to find our way, we...
Hviezdoslavova 328/16, 060 01 Kežmarok, Slovakia
Unfortunately, for the life of me, I cannot remember which of the many wooden churches that are located in the northeast of the country this is. I've check but cannot find one that looks like this - probably due to my unusual angle. Nevertheless,...
Warmoezeniersweg 20, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Went over to Brugge the other day to see the ice sculptures and also had a walk through the city. The main square was lit up very nicely and there was an ice rink right in the center. The weather was cold but the atmosphere was poetic.
Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about. On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and...
Lille, France
Popped across the border into France over the weekend to hit the Christmas market. This is something that I have been doing every year for at least the past dozen years. Every year they erect a very large ferris wheel and its usually a freezing...
214 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Pry, 62400 Béthune, France
I get to see Le Tour most years and last year (I mistakenly put 201 on the photo) was no exception. This time the peloton came close to home, about 10 minutes away! While waiting for the riders to come by, we heard that there was an accident about...
540 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Crazy for Kerouac? Mad for Ginsberg? Head to the Beat Museum in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, where many of the writers, artists, and thinkers you’ll be learning about spent their time drinking and carousing in the 1950s...
48603 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
In a regal redwood grove along the Big Sur coast lies a place “where nothing happens,” according to its proprietors. The highway traffic noise disappears, the filtered sunlight takes on the quality of stained glass, and the earthy...
34390 Olargues, France
Rented a place just outside this quaint little town for a week's worth of R&R. The town was a short walking distance and I made the trip every day to visit the cafe for refreshments and also the fact that they had a pinball machine! You don't find...
I've seen castles all over Europe and this is one of the more impressing fortified ones. It looks like its about to slide off the hill! Just down the road is a famous restaurant that serves traditional, authentic food. I went for the halusky with...
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
